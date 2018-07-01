Devils Ink Kurtis Gabriel to One-Year, Two-Way Deal
July 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Jersey Devils signed forward Kurtis Gabriel to a one-year, two-way contract. The announcement was made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero.
Gabriel, 25, spent the past five seasons with the Minnesota Wild organization and last year tallied eight points (three goals, five assists) in 42 games with the Iowa Wild. Gabriel has appeared in 16 NHL games, recording one assist. He was Minnesota's third-round pick and 81st overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.
Join the Binghamton Devils as they host the FREE Open House, Saturday, July 21. DETAILS HERE. The Devils will open up the 2018-19 season at home on Saturday, October 6 at 7:05 p.m.
For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.
Images from this story
|
Kurtis Gabriel skates with the Iowa Wild
