Devils Ink Kurtis Gabriel to One-Year, Two-Way Deal

July 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Jersey Devils signed forward Kurtis Gabriel to a one-year, two-way contract. The announcement was made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero.

Gabriel, 25, spent the past five seasons with the Minnesota Wild organization and last year tallied eight points (three goals, five assists) in 42 games with the Iowa Wild. Gabriel has appeared in 16 NHL games, recording one assist. He was Minnesota's third-round pick and 81st overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.

