Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year Contract with Laval Native Alexandre Grenier

LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2018-19) with forward Alexandre Grenier.

Grenier, 26, spent last season with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, recording 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 72 games. He also served 78 penalty minutes.

Over the course of six AHL seasons with the Chicago Wolves, Utica Comets and Springfield Thunderbirds, Grenier has picked up 87 goals and 132 helpers for 219 points in 349 games. He was selected in the third round, 90th overall by the Vancouver Canucks at the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound right-winger played in nine NHL contests, all with Vancouver.

Grenier played his Junior hockey with the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts (2010-11) and Halifax Mooseheads (2011-12). He finished his two-year Junior career with 88 points (34 goals, 54 assists) in 95 games.

