Sabres Agree to Terms with Goaltender Wedgewood
July 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Scott Wedgewood on a one-year, two-way contract.
Wedgewood (6'2", 195 lbs., 8/14/1992) appeared in a career-high 20 NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes last season, posting a 5-9-4 record. He finished the season with a 7-10-5 record and .903 save percentage through 24 career games with the Coyotes and New Jersey Devils.
In his sixth professional season in 2017-18, Wedgewood also logged a 3-1-1 record and a .915 save percentage in seven AHL games. The Brampton, Ontario native has amassed a 53-37-18 record in 116 AHL contests, including a 22-7-6 mark with a .924 save percentage in the last three seasons.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2018
- Ottawa Signs Forward Carey - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Sign Brad Thiessen, Garret Cockerill to One-Year AHL Contracts - Cleveland Monsters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Tommy Cross to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Adam Clendening to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Dillon Simpson to Two-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Flames Sign Austin Czarnik, Derek Ryan and Re-Sign Dalton Prout - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Cameron Gaunce to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Michael Hutchinson on a 1-Year Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year Contract with Laval Native Alexandre Grenier - Laval Rocket
- Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract with Defenseman Ryan Culkin - Laval Rocket
- Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Centre Nikita Jevpalovs - Laval Rocket
- Capitals Sign Centers Michael Sgarbossa and Jayson Megna - Hershey Bears
- Detroit Adds Megan, Terry, Chelios and Sateri - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sabres Ink Hickey to Entry-Level Deal - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Hubert Labrie to One-Year AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Sabres Agree to Terms with Goaltender Wedgewood - Rochester Americans
- Sabres, Wilson Agree to Two-Year Contract - Rochester Americans
- Sabres, Hutton Agree to Three-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Minnesota Wild Agrees to Terms with Defenseman Nick Seeler on a Three-Year Contract - Iowa Wild
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Forward Kevin Lynch to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.