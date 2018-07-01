Sabres Agree to Terms with Goaltender Wedgewood

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Scott Wedgewood on a one-year, two-way contract.

Wedgewood (6'2", 195 lbs., 8/14/1992) appeared in a career-high 20 NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes last season, posting a 5-9-4 record. He finished the season with a 7-10-5 record and .903 save percentage through 24 career games with the Coyotes and New Jersey Devils.

In his sixth professional season in 2017-18, Wedgewood also logged a 3-1-1 record and a .915 save percentage in seven AHL games. The Brampton, Ontario native has amassed a 53-37-18 record in 116 AHL contests, including a 22-7-6 mark with a .924 save percentage in the last three seasons.

