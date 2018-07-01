Nashville Inks Grimaldi, Tinordi to Two-Way Deals

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Sunday that the club has signed defenseman Jarred Tinordi and forward Rocco Grimaldi to one-year, two-way contracts.

Tinordi recorded 21 points (5g-16a) and had a +19 rating with the American Hockey League's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2017-18, helping them reach the Calder Cup Playoffs for the 16th-straight season. It was Tinordi's best season as a pro, statistically, as he set career highs in goals (5), assists (16), points (21) and plus-minus (+19), the latter of which ranked second among team blueliners. The 6-foot-6 native of Burnsville, Minn., has 63 points (12g-51a) in 290 games at the AHL level, spent with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Tucson, St. John's and Hamilton. Tinordi was an alternate captain for the Tucson Roadrunners during the 2016-17 season.

Originally drafted in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens, Tinordi has appeared in 53 NHL games since making his debut on March 16, 2013, posting six points (6a). After spending parts of four seasons with the Canadiens, he was traded to Arizona, where he played seven games for the Coyotes in 2015-16.

Tinordi played his junior hockey with the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights, captaining the team during the 2011-12 season where they won the OHL championship and reached the Memorial Cup final. Prior to his time in the OHL, Tinordi spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program and posted 37 points (11g-26a) in 124 combined games. Internationally, Tinordi captained the U.S. Under-18 World Junior Championship team that won gold in 2010 and served as an alternate captain for the Americans at the 2012 World Junior Championship in Calgary and Edmonton.

Grimaldi spent the majority of the 2017-18 season with the American Hockey League's San Antonio Rampage, where he recorded 31 points (15g-16a) in 49 games. He also skated in six games for the Colorado Avalanche, posting a goal and two assists and recording his second-career two-point game (1g-1a) on Oct. 28, 2017, vs. Chicago. The 5-foot-6 forward is a veteran of 237 AHL games, in which he has tallied 76 goals and 85 assists for the Rampage and Portland Pirates since entering the league in 2014-15. Grimaldi logged a career-high and team-high 31 goals and 55 points for the Rampage two seasons ago and had a career-best 28 assists in his rookie AHL season. He made his NHL debut with the Panthers on Nov. 1, 2014, and posted six points (4g-2a) in 27 games with the club from 2014-16 before being traded to the Colorado Avalanche.

Originally drafted in the second round (33rd overall) by the Florida Panthers in the 2011 NHL Draft, Grimaldi starred for the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2009-11. The Anaheim, Calif., native sits ninth in the USNTDP record books in points with 136 (60g-76a) and won four gold medals with the United States, including the 2013 World Junior Championship in Russia. Following his stint with the USNTDP, Grimaldi played three seasons at the University of North Dakota, posting 77 points (31g-46a) in 86 games. He led North Dakota in points with 39 (17g-22a) during his third and final season with the school.

