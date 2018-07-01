Sabres Ink Hickey to Entry-Level Deal
July 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed defenseman Brandon Hickey to a two-year, entry-level contract.
Hickey (6'2", 201 lbs., 4/13/1996) recorded 14 points (6+8) in 35 games as the team captain in his senior season at Boston University in 2017-18, helping lead the Terriers to their second Hockey East championship during his tenure. The Edmonton, Alberta native finished his collegiate career with 54 points (21+33) in 147 games.
Selected by the Calgary Flames in the third round (64th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, Hickey has also represented Canada internationally, appearing in the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship in Helsinki, Finland and the 2018 Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland.
