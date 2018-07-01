Heat Sign Pair to AHL Contracts
July 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, CALIF. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today that the team has resigned forward Mike McMurtry to an AHL contract along with signing rookie forward Zach Fischer to an AHL contract.
McMurtry, 26, returns to Stockton after splitting last season between the Heat and the club's ECHL affiliate, the Kansas City Mavericks. The centerman out of Greely, Ontario impressed down the stretch for the Heat, recording 13 of his 18 total points in his last 15 games for the club. Entering his third season pro, McMurtry has skated a total of 85 games in the AHL with the Heat and Texas Stars having recorded 13 goals and 36 points to go along with 37 games of ECHL experience between Kansas City and Idaho, scoring 16 goals and 23 assists for 39 points, and was also named an ECHL all-star last season after posting 33 points in 31 games.
MIKE MCMURTRY (C)
BORN: Greely, Ontario DATE: June 5, 1992
HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 195 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
HOW ACQUIRED: Signed an AHL Contract on September 25, 2017 and was resigned to an AHL contract on June 18, 2018
Fischer, 20, begins his pro career after skating four seasons in the WHL recording 122 points in 197 games played with the Medicine Hat Tigers and Spokane Chiefs. Drafted by the Calgary Flames in the fifth round, 140th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft after recording over a point-per-game during the 2016-17 season, Fischer was subject of an early-season trade from Medicine Hat to Spokane, where he'd play 43 games with the Chiefs and 35 points.
ZACH FISCHER (RW)
BORN: Lloydminster, Alberta DATE: July 19, 1997
HEIGHT: 6'2" WEIGHT: 205 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
HOW ACQUIRED: Signed an AHL contract with the Heat on June 18, 2018
DRAFT: CGY - 5th round, 140th overall, in the 2017 NHL Draft
