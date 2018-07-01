Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Forward Kevin Lynch to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

July 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Kevin Lynch to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.

Lynch, 27, skated in 57 games with the Syracuse Crunch during the 2017-18 season, posting 14 goals and 26 points to go along with 48 penalty minutes. He ranked third on Syracuse for shorthanded goals with two and was tied for sixth for goals. The Grosse Point, Michigan native also appeared in seven Calder Cup Playoff games in 2018, recording two goals and five points.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward has played in 154 career AHL games over four seasons with the Crunch and Manitoba Moose, registering 22 goals and 37 points to go along with 88 penalty minutes. Lynch set career highs for games played, goals, assists (12), points and penalty minutes during the 2017-18 season.

Lynch was originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round, 56th overall, at the 2009 NHL Draft.

Ticket packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.