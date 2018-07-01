Senators Ink McKenna to Two-Way Deal

The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Mike McKenna on a two-way, one-year contract. The contract will carry an annual value of $700,000 in the National Hockey League and $175,000 in the American Hockey League.

McKenna, 35, returns to the Senators organization, where he played one season for the Binghamton Senators in 2011-12. McKenna, brings a wealth of experience, including 24 NHL games (Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Columbus, Arizona and Dallas) and 461 regular-season AHL games over 13 seasons.

The St. Louis, Mo., native won 17 games while posting a 2.64 goals-against average for the Texas Stars last season, leading them to an appearance in the Calder Cup Final. That marked the second consecutive season his AHL team has make the Calder Cup Final, after doing so in 2016-17 with the Syracuse Crunch.

