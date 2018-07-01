New Jersey Devils Sign (D) John Ramage to Two-Way Deal

BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Jersey Devils signed defenseman John Ramage to a one-year, two-way contract. The announcement was made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero.

Ramage, 27, spent the 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Monsters, Tucson Roadrunners, and Milwaukee Admirals. He tallied 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) in 66 total games.

The 6-foot-0, 190-pound, defenseman has appeared in 310 career AHL games, recording 83 points (19 goals, 64 assists). Ramage captured a Calder Cup Championship in 2015-16 with the Lake Erie Monsters.

