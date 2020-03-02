Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves

March 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The NHL's Winnipeg Jets announced today that they have loaned forward Michael Spacek to the Ontario Reign. Additionally, the Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have loaned defenseman Daniel Brickley to the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Spacek, 22, has amassed 100 points (36-64=100) in 193 games played in his AHL career with Manitoba, across parts of four seasons. The Czech Republic native has collected 20 points (9-11=20) from 45 games played with the Moose this season, and was tied for second on the team with three game-winning goals at the time of his loan to Ontario.

Brickley, 24, has two assists from 11 games played with the Reign this season, and 14 points (2-12=14) from 53 games played in his AHL career with Ontario.

