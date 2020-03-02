Chicago Wolves Insider: Six-Game Homestand

March 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





After wrapping up last week's three-game road trip, the Wolves are coming back home for six games in 11 days at Allstate Arena - a perfect chance to make a move in the Central Division playoff race!

The jam-packed slate begins Thursday, March 5, when the Wolves start their series against Tucson on Craft Beer Night. The team plays Tucson again at 7 p.m. Saturday on American Girl Night before gearing up to face Rockford at 3 p.m. Sunday in an Illinois Lottery Cup showdown. It's also STEM Day and Teacher Appreciation Day on Sunday, which begins with a Santa's Village Azoosment Park ticket giveaway for the first 1,000 kids as part of Little Debbie Sunday.

The Wolves then host three teams in three days the following week - the first time the squad has played three straight days on home ice since March 4-6, 2011. San Antonio comes to town on Friday the 13th for Craft Beer Night. Rockford returns Saturday, March 14, on Curtis McKenzie Bobblehead Night, then the Wolves wrap up their version of March madness at 3 p.m. on March 15 when they host Manitoba on Little Debbie Sunday.

LUCK OF THE WOLVES

The Chicago River being dyed green won't be the only exciting thing happening on Saturday, March 14. The Chicago Wolves debut their exclusive St. Patrick's Day Jerseys, presented by Jewel-Osco, the same day! These commemorative jerseys will be available to own through a variety of initiatives with proceeds benefiting Easterseals Metropolitan Chicago and Chicago Wolves Charities.

Wolves forwards Brandon Pirri, Nicolas Roy and Curtis McKenzie, defenseman Zach Whitecloud, goalie Oscar Dansk and mascot Skates all wear different jerseys on March 14 and 15. Having multiple jerseys will help support Chicago Wolves Charities and enable the Wolves family to impact our charities to the best of our ability. To see a full list of ways to get your hands on these exclusive jerseys, including the Golden Ticket raffle that opens March 9, click here.

GET YOUR BOBBLEHEADS!

On Saturday, March 14, fans will have the opportunity to add to their Wolves bobblehead collection with a Curtis McKenzie bobblehead giveaway, presented by My50 Chicago. The first 2,500 fans to enter Allstate Arena for the Illinois Lottery Cup game against Rockford will receive the bobblehead that honors the Wolves' two-year alternate captain.

AMERICAN GIRL NIGHT

Join the Chicago Wolves for American Girl Night on Saturday, March 7. Not only will the first 1,000 kids to enter Allstate Arena receive a Doll Accessory, courtesy of American Girl, but five American Girl dolls will be given away randomly during the course of the 7 p.m. game against the Tucson Roadrunners.

TOP LINE

TYE MCGINN

With another set of three games in the span of a week, forward Tye McGinn showed no signs of slowing down his point production. The Fergus, Ontario, native recorded goals against Iowa on Feb. 25 and Manitoba on Feb. 29. The 29-year-old also recorded an assistSunday at Manitoba to bring his points total to 28 (17G, 11A).

PATRICK BROWN

The Wolves scored two short-handed goals Sunday afternoon against Manitoba, which could only mean one thing: center Patrick Brown was involved. The forward from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, scored the first shortie Sunday and has played a part in four of the Wolves' seven short-handed goals this season (2G, 2A).

LUCAS ELVENES

AHL All-Star forward Lucas Elvenes tacked on to his point lead for the Wolves Sunday - scoring a goal in the overtime loss at Manitoba. The rookie leads the team with his 44 points (12G, 32A). Additionally, the Angelholm, Sweden, native ranks second among all AHL rookies in assists and fourth in points.

LAST WEEK (0-1-2-0)

SUNDAY, MARCH 1: (at) MANITOBA 3, CHICAGO 2 (OT)

Moose forward C.J. Suess scored 1:32 into overtime to give Manitoba its second overtime win over the Wolves in as many days.

Forward Lucas Elvenes scored in the first period, then center Patrick Brown and defenseman Jake Bischoff notched shorthanded goals 35 seconds apart in the second to take a 3-1 lead.

Goaltender Garret Sparks stopped 26 shots.

SATURDAY, FEB. 29: (at) MANITOBA 3, CHICAGO 2 (OT)

Moose defenseman Leon Gawanke scored 50 seconds into overtime to drop the Wolves' record on Leap Day to 0-2-1-1-0.

Forward Tye McGinn gave the Wolves a 1-0 lead in the first, then rookie forward Paul Cotter scored with 2:24 left in regulation to earn a point for the Wolves.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk rejected 34 of 36 shots in regulation.

TUESDAY, FEB. 25: (at) IOWA 5, CHICAGO 2

Veteran forward Luke Johnson scored three goals - all on the power play - during the first two periods to lead the Wild to the win at Wells Fargo Arena.

Forwards Gage Quinney and Tye McGinn scored during the second period to cut Iowa's lead to 3-2 as Brandon Pirri and Nic Hague earned the primary assists.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk posted 31 saves.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

