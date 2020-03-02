Marlies Visit the Lone Star State for Monday Meeting with Stars
March 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Marlies are back in action tonight, making a quick stop in the Lone Star State for their makeup game against the Texas Stars.
After a tough stretch of divisional matchups, the Marlies will be looking to bounce back tonight in the fourth and final meeting of this cross-conference series. Toronto started off the series against Texas with a convincing 8-4 win and followed it up with a 4-3 win the following day. The Marlies were then set to kick off their annual Boat Show road trip with a pair of games against Texas in January, but only played one game due to a medical emergency. The Stars closed the gap in the regular season series with a 5-3 win on home ice.
The Stars (24-46-2-4) recently snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins. They currently sit in seventh place in the Central Division with 54 points, five points back from a playoff spot.
With the playoff race heating up, the Marlies will need to string together some wins here if they hope to solidify a spot in the postseason. Toronto has fallen to seventh place in the North Division with 59 points; six points back from the fourth place Syracuse Crunch. "It was a frustrating hockey game," said head coach Greg Moore following Saturday's 5-4 loss to Binghamton. "The guys competed the whole game. Based off of the things that we talked about and wanted them to execute, it was there. We got a lot of good looks but obviously, at this juncture of the season, we just need the points."
Puck drops at 8:00 PM EST on AHLTV.
Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)
27-24-3-2 Overall Record 24-26-2-4
2-1-0-0 Head To Head 1-2-0-0
0-2-0-0 Streak 1-0-0-0
192 Goals For 155
194 Goals Against 177
19.9% Power Play Percentage 17.8%
77.0% Penalty Kill Percentage 77.5%
K. Agostino (24) Leading Goal Scorer J. Robertson (22)
K. Agostino (44) Leading Points Scorer J. Robertson (40)
K. Kaskisuo (14) Wins Leader J. Oettinger (12)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2020
- Marlies Visit the Lone Star State for Monday Meeting with Stars - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: March 2, 2020 - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Weekly, March 2-8 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sound Tigers Acquire Broadhurst, Lacroix from Charlotte - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Springfield Thunderbirds to Host Sensory-Friendly Game on Sunday, March 8 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Recall Whitney from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Max Comtois Named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month - San Diego Gulls
- Kaapo Kahkonen Named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for February - Iowa Wild
- Norris Named CCM/AHL Player of the Month for February - Belleville Senators
- Norris, Comtois, Kahkonen Named CCM/AHL Award Winners for February - AHL
- Charlotte's Morgan Geekie Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte's Morgan Geekie Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Forward Jesse Yloen to Join Laval Rocket for the Remainder of the 2019-20 Season - Laval Rocket
- Gustavsson Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Weekly - Cleveland Monsters
- Tucson Wraps Up California Weekend With Win In Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Rally Thwarted by Tucson, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.