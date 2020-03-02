Marlies Visit the Lone Star State for Monday Meeting with Stars

The Marlies are back in action tonight, making a quick stop in the Lone Star State for their makeup game against the Texas Stars.

After a tough stretch of divisional matchups, the Marlies will be looking to bounce back tonight in the fourth and final meeting of this cross-conference series. Toronto started off the series against Texas with a convincing 8-4 win and followed it up with a 4-3 win the following day. The Marlies were then set to kick off their annual Boat Show road trip with a pair of games against Texas in January, but only played one game due to a medical emergency. The Stars closed the gap in the regular season series with a 5-3 win on home ice.

The Stars (24-46-2-4) recently snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins. They currently sit in seventh place in the Central Division with 54 points, five points back from a playoff spot.

With the playoff race heating up, the Marlies will need to string together some wins here if they hope to solidify a spot in the postseason. Toronto has fallen to seventh place in the North Division with 59 points; six points back from the fourth place Syracuse Crunch. "It was a frustrating hockey game," said head coach Greg Moore following Saturday's 5-4 loss to Binghamton. "The guys competed the whole game. Based off of the things that we talked about and wanted them to execute, it was there. We got a lot of good looks but obviously, at this juncture of the season, we just need the points."

Puck drops at 8:00 PM EST on AHLTV.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

27-24-3-2 Overall Record 24-26-2-4

2-1-0-0 Head To Head 1-2-0-0

0-2-0-0 Streak 1-0-0-0

192 Goals For 155

194 Goals Against 177

19.9% Power Play Percentage 17.8%

77.0% Penalty Kill Percentage 77.5%

K. Agostino (24) Leading Goal Scorer J. Robertson (22)

K. Agostino (44) Leading Points Scorer J. Robertson (40)

K. Kaskisuo (14) Wins Leader J. Oettinger (12)

