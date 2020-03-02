Condors Rally Thwarted by Tucson, 3-2

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (20-26-8; 48pts) rallied late, but could not equalize in a 3-2 loss to the Tucson Roadrunners (33-18-1-2; 68pts) on Sunday afternoon. D Jake Kulevich scored for the second time in less than 24 hours. LW Joe Gambardella scored his 13th of the season.

FIRST PERIOD

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: RW Kelly Klima (6th) on a breakaway; Assists: Miele, Capobianco; Time of goal: 1:04; TUC leads, 1-0

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: LW Markus Hannikainen (9th) through the legs; Assist: Bunting; Time of goal: 4:55; TUC leads, 2-0

CONDORS GOAL: D Jake Kulevich (5th) off the rush on a backhand; Assists: Esposito, Samorukov; Time of goal: 14:38; TUC leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 8, TUC - 8

SECOND PERIOD

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: D Kyle Capobianco (8th) on the power play from the point; Assists: Miele, Fasching; Time of goal: 16:04; TUC leads, 3-1

SHOTS: BAK - 11, TUC - 8

THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (13th) found a loose puck off the back wall with the extra attacker; Assists: Bouchard, Cave; Time of goal: 18:04; TUC leads, 3-2

SHOTS: BAK- 15, TUC - 4

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Hannikainen (TUC) 2. Capobianco (TUC) 3. Kulevich (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; TUC - 1/5

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 34; TUC - 20

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (16-16-6; 17/20); TUC - Hill (12-4-0; 32/34)

D Jake Kulevich has goals in each of his last two games

C Markus Granlund, assigned yesterday, played for the Condors

Bakersfield is 3-2-0 against Tucson this season

D Evan Bouchard (3g-15a) has 18 points in his last 22 games

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Cooper Marody, Brad Malone, Nolan Vesey, Vincent Desharnaris, Miles Koules, Cameron Hebig

