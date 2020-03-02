Manitoba Moose Weekly: March 2, 2020

WEEK IN REVIEW

Saturday, February 29: Manitoba 3 vs. Chicago 2 - OT

The Moose claimed a 3-2 overtime victory against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday afternoon. The Wolves opened the scoring in the first period to gain the early one-goal lead. Kristian Reichel and JC Lipon scored a goal each in the first 5:15 of the third frame to make the score 2-1 in favour of the Moose. Paul Cotter scored the equalizer for the Wolves and sent the game to overtime. Just 50 seconds into extra time, Leon Gawanke scored the game-winning goal for Manitoba.

Sunday, March 1: Manitoba 4 vs. Chicago 3 - OT

Manitoba edged the Chicago Wolves 4-3 in overtime on Sunday afternoon. The clubs exchanged goals in the first period with Seth Griffith collecting the tally for Manitoba. Midway through the second frame, the Wolves posted two shorthanded goals and improved Chicago's lead to 3-1. The Moose responded as Kristian Vesalainen and Leon Gawanke scored a goal each to tie the game. With 1:32 off the clock in overtime, Cameron Schilling sent a backdoor pass to C.J. Suess who found the back of the net and won the game for Manitoba.

UPCOMING GAMES

vs. Iowa Wild** Saturday, March 7 6:00 p.m. CT

vs. Iowa Wild** Sunday, March 8 2:00 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose take on the Iowa Wild in back-to-back matchups on Saturday and Sunday at Bell MTS Place. Puck drop for Saturday's matchup is scheduled for 6 p.m. while Sunday's game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday's contest is Manitoba's Gender Equality Game. The Sunday matchup features a Logan Stanley bobblehead giveaway for the first 3,000 fans in attendance. Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

17 Seth Griffith 56 21 20 41 26 -11

26 Jansen Harkins* 30 7 24 31 28 4

34 JC Lipon 59 13 17 30 100 -1

13 Kristian Vesalainen 58 11 17 28 10 -17

25 C.J. Suess 55 14 13 27 28 -5

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 20-20-1 2.89 .910 2

1 Eric Comrie 9-9-0 2.55 .915 1 *On NHL roster

MOOSE NOTES

Comeback Kids

After not recording a win when trailing after two periods until their 47th game of the season, the Moose have now accomplished the feat four times. Three of those comebacks have accounted for their last three victories. All four comeback wins have required extra time with a 5-4 shootout wins in Rockford (Jan. 31) and Laval (Feb. 21), then 4-3 and 3-2 overtime victories against Chicago over the weekend. With their four come from behind wins, the Moose are now tied for seventh in the AHL in that category. With their sixth overtime win of the season, the Moose are tied for the third-most wins in the extra frame in the league. That is despite going to overtime the third-least in the AHL this season, just nine times.

Wunderbar

Rookie defenceman Leon Gawanke was a clutch performer for the Moose this weekend. Gawanke scored the overtime winner on Saturday and followed it up with a power play goal in the third period to force overtime on Sunday. He also added an assist in the victory to push his season total to 25 points (4G, 21A). Gawanke leads Moose rookies and defencemen in points, and ranks second on the team in assists. The Berlin, Ger. native is also third on the Moose (over 30 games played) with 0.53 points per game on the campaign. Gawanke is seventh among rookie defenders in points and eighth in assists.

Welcome Back

The Winnipeg Jets reassigned forward C.J. Suess and defenceman Nelson Nogier to the Moose prior to their game on Sunday. The return posted early dividends as both were able to join the Moose lineup for the contest. The Moose fully benefited from having Suess back in the lineup in overtime as the forward scored the winner 1:32 into the extra frame. The goal was Suess' 14th of the season as the Forest Lake, Minn. continues to rank second on the club in goals and fifth with 27 points. Nogier recorded one shot on goal in Sunday's win. The Saskatoon, Sask. product has nine points (1G, 8A) on the season, already matching his 74-game total from the 2018-19 season.

Climbing the Ladder

JC Lipon played his 450th AHL game on Sunday. The veteran forward recently moved into third on the franchise list for games played. On Saturday, Lipon scored the 80th of his career with the Moose/IceCaps. The tally pulled him even with Lee Goren for fifth on the franchise's all-time goal list. The two are also tied for the most goals by a right winger in franchise history. Lipon already sits atop the leaderboard for assists and points by a right winger and ranks third in franchise scoring with 221 points (80G, 141A).

Who's Trending?

Seth Griffith posted a five-point performance (1G, 4A) during Manitoba's back-to-back victories against the Chicago Wolves this past weekend. The forward recorded four of those points (1G, 3A) on Sunday, marking his second four-point game of the 2019-20 season. During his AHL career, Griffith has collected four points during a game on four different occasions. His career high multi-point performance stands at five points which he has posted on four occasions. Griffith paces the Moose with 21 goals and 41 points during the 2019-20 campaign.

