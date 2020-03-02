Brodzinski Scores Twice in Barracuda OT Win
March 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (18-27-4-2) welcomed the Iowa Wild (36-16-4-3) (Minnesota Wild) to the SAP Center for 'Cuda Classroom day on Monday morning, and rode a dominant effort by goaltender Josef Korenar to a 2-1 overtime win.
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (10-16-4) had a career-high 42 saves on 43 shots en-route to the win
Kaapo Kahkonen (25-6-3) took the loss for Iowa, allowing two goals on 27 shots
Jonny Brodzinski (9, 10) earned the first multi-goal game of his season scoring 29 seconds into the first period, and 3:20 into overtime
Thomas Gregoire picked up an assist and continues to pace Barracuda defensemen in assists (19) and points (24)
Maxim Letunov collected two assists to add to his team-leading 36 points
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD F/OT
Iowa 0 1 0 1
San Jose 1 0 0 2
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Iowa 43 1 3 11
San Jose 27 0 5 13
