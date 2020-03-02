Brodzinski Scores Twice in Barracuda OT Win

The San Jose Barracuda (18-27-4-2) welcomed the Iowa Wild (36-16-4-3) (Minnesota Wild) to the SAP Center for 'Cuda Classroom day on Monday morning, and rode a dominant effort by goaltender Josef Korenar to a 2-1 overtime win.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (10-16-4) had a career-high 42 saves on 43 shots en-route to the win

Kaapo Kahkonen (25-6-3) took the loss for Iowa, allowing two goals on 27 shots

Jonny Brodzinski (9, 10) earned the first multi-goal game of his season scoring 29 seconds into the first period, and 3:20 into overtime

Thomas Gregoire picked up an assist and continues to pace Barracuda defensemen in assists (19) and points (24)

Maxim Letunov collected two assists to add to his team-leading 36 points

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD F/OT

Iowa 0 1 0 1

San Jose 1 0 0 2

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Iowa 43 1 3 11

San Jose 27 0 5 13

