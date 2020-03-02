Roadrunners Weekly: March 2

March 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





CURRENT RECORD:

33-18-1-2 - .639 Win Percentage

(1st- Pacific Division, 3rd- Western Conference, 5th- AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Thursday at Chicago - 6 p.m. (Allstate Arena)

Saturday vs. Chicago - 6 p.m. (Allstate Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

4-1 Win vs. San Diego (Wednesday)

8-4 Loss at Ontario (Friday)

3-2 Win at Bakersfield (Sunday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Monday afternoon just prior to the NHL's Trade Deadline the Arizona Coyotes acquired forward Markus Hannikainen from the Columbus Blue Jackets and then assigned him to the Roadrunners. Hannikainen arrived in Tucson late Tuesday night, then played Wednesday, making his team debut. Tucson's #15 contributed a point in that game and then went on to score both Friday and Sunday.

Wednesday goaltender Adin Hill made his return to American Hockey League action, winning against the San Diego Gulls and then again on Sunday against the Bakersfield Condors. The fourth-year Roadrunner denied 61 out of 64 in the efforts.

THEY SAID IT:

"Experienced players that instantly impact the team. Markus came in and does a lot of smart, simple things over the course of the game that help him and also his linemates. Hiller gives us a sense of calm in the net. He's played a lot of games in the NHL this season and that comes from his ability to come down here and make a few saves for us in big situations."

-Roadrunners Head Coach Jay Varady on the additions of Markus Hannikainen and Adin Hill.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The Roadrunners will travel to Chicago early in the week to prepare for a Thursday-Saturday out-of-division set of games against the Wolves.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

$12 Tickets - Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m. against San Diego

$12 Tickets are available through this link using the promo code TUESDAY.

$2 Hot Dogs - Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. against San Diego

$2 Hot Dogs every Wednesday night!

It's also a T-Mobile 55+ Night with $19 Center Seats for folks ages 55 and older.

Conor Garland Bobblehead Giveaway, Hockey and Hops - Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. against Texas

The first 1,500 fans will receive a Conor Garland Bobblehead.

It's also the third annual Hockey and Hops featuring both local and national vendors for a fun pre-game event.

Fans are also encouraged to bring diapers and feminine products to donate to the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona.

The team will wear their black alternate uniforms as a part of another T-Mobile Kachina Saturday.

Kids Free, Postgame Skate, Postgame Puck Shot - Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. against Texas

Kids 14 and under will be admitted free with the purchase of a paid adult ticket at the Tucson Arena Box Office.

After the game, fans will be able to skate on the ice with a limited number of skates available to rent.

Children will also be able to take a shot on goal on the ice.

Every Sunday game "Build Your Own Bloody Mary's" are just $3 courtesy of New Amsterdam.

For more information on all promotional nights, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/fun.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. airs Wednesdays on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts. Arizona travels to Canada this week, taking on Vancouver on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. and then Calgary, Friday at 7 p.m.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star airs on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

The Arizona Coyotes continue to chase down a playoff spot entering the week just two points out with 15 games remaining on their regular season schedule.

