Sound Tigers Acquire Broadhurst, Lacroix from Charlotte

March 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have acquired forwards Terry Broadhurst and Cedric Lacroix from the Charlotte Checkers in exchange for Ryan Bourque.

Broadhurst, 31, is in his eighth professional season, recording seven assists in 29 games with the Charlotte Checkers. He has 136 points (46 goals, 90 assists) in 288 career AHL games with the Checkers, Rockford IceHogs, Cleveland Monsters and Chicago Wolves. In addition, he collected 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 36 games with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

A native of Orland Park, Ill., Broadhurst played three seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha prior to turning pro and served as team captain in 2011-12. He was named to the CCHA All-Rookie Team as a freshman in 2009-10.

Lacroix, 25, played 11 games with the Checkers this season and also recorded 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 34 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL). Last season, the Shefford, Quebec native scored twice in his only game with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and added 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) in 71 games with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).

Prior to turning pro, Lacroix played four seasons at the University of Maine and collected 40 points (21 goals, 19 assists) in 145 career games.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers open their second straight three-in-three on Friday with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center in Allentown, Penn. Fans can follow all of the live action via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

