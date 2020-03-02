Monsters Weekly

March 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





The Cleveland Monsters closed out February with a 4-7-2-0 record after an overtime loss to the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday and regulation losses to the Belleville Senators on Friday and Saturday. The Monsters mounted a comeback to force overtime in their 4-3 loss to the Marlies with multi-point performances from defenseman Adam Clendening (1G, 1A), as well as forwards Trey Fix-Wolansky (1G, 1A) and Ryan MacInnis (1G, 2A). Forward Kole Sherwood notched a tally both nights of the Monsters homestand against the Senators and began his first goal streak of the season during Cleveland's 5-1 loss Friday and 4-1 loss Saturday.

The Cleveland Monsters host the Laval Rocket for the final time in the 2019-20 season starting on Thursday, March 5, before concluding Friday, March 6, on Blue Jackets Night with a special Oliver Bjorkstrand Championship Bobblehead presented by Dominion Energy. The first 10,000 fans on Friday will receive the specialty bobblehead that depicts Bjorkstrand's memorable celebration after scoring the goal that secured the Calder Cup for the 2015-16 Lake Erie Monsters.

Be at the FieldHouse as the Monsters head into the final two months of the regular season with single game tickets starting at only $10! Monsters Family Value Packs are another great way to check out all of the action! Starting under $20 per person, Family Packs provide the best value and flexibility for attending a Monsters game! Family Packs include four (4) discounted, lower bowl tickets to the game of your choice (as close as 4 rows from the glass!), $5 in food and beverage credit on each ticket and a FREE kid's ticket to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium when you purchase an adult aquarium ticket all for ONLY $79 (a $156 package value)! Visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/familyvalue to get yours TODAY! All Monsters tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

