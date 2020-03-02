Los Angeles Kings Reassign Daniel Brickley to Moose

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the Los Angeles Kings have reassigned defenceman Daniel Brickley to the Moose. The Winnipeg Jets also announced the team has reassigned forward Michael Spacek to the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Brickley, 24, has recorded two assists and a plus-eight rating in 11 AHL games with the Ontario Reign this season. The second year professional has appeared in 53 games with the Reign in his career while tallying 14 points (2G, 12A). He has also played five games with the Los Angeles Kings, notching two assists. Prior to turning pro, Brickley played three seasons at Minnesota State University (Mankato). The Salt Lake City, Utah native posted 77 points (20G, 57A) in 107 games during his collegiate career. In 2017, Brickley was named the WCHA Defensive Player of the Year and to the WCHA First All-Star Team.

Spacek, 22, appeared in 193 career games with the Moose, recording 100 points (36G, 64A) with the club. In 45 games with Manitoba this season, Spacek has 20 points (9G, 11A). The Pardubice, Czech. product was a fourth round pick, 108th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in 2015.

The Moose face the Iowa Wild on Saturday and Sunday at Bell MTS Place. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Daniel Brickley

Defence

Born March 30, 1995 -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Height 6.03 -- Weight 203 -- Shoots L

