Max Comtois Named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month
March 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today that San Diego Gulls left wing Max Comtois has been selected as the league's CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month for February 2020.
Comtois, 21 (1/8/99), registered eight goals, including four game-winning tallies, 13 points in 13 games for San Diego during February, co-leading the AHL in February goals and helping the Gulls to a 9-2-2-0 record in the month. He completed the month with eight goals his last eight games (8-3=11).
Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round (50th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois kicked off a Gulls rookie record five-game goal-scoring streak on Feb. 15 with a tally in the Gulls' 5-2 win at Iowa. He recorded a goal and an assist on Feb. 17 as San Diego erased a late deficit and earned a point in a 3-2 overtime loss at Stockton, and his goal provided the final margin in a 3-2 win over the Heat on Feb. 19. Comtois netted another winning goal in a 4-1 victory at Bakersfield on Feb. 21 and registered two goals and an assist for his first career three-point night as the Gulls downed San Jose, 6-3, on Feb. 22. Comtois notched a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win at Stockton on Feb. 28 before closing out the month with the overtime winner in a 4-3 decision at San Jose on Feb. 29.
A native of Longueuil, Quebec, Comtois has recorded 9-14=23 points in 27 AHL contests with San Diego this season, which is 14-0-2-0 when he records a point. He has added 5-6=11 points in 29 National Hockey League games with Anaheim. The 6-2, 215-pound forward helped San Diego reach the Western Conference Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2019, scoring 5-4=9 points in 12 postseason games.
Comtois becomes the first Pacific Division player to be selected for a monthly league award in 2019-20 and the second Gull to be selected Rookie of the Month (also Brandon Montour, Rookie of the Month in November 2015).
In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month, Comtois will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Gulls home game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2020
- Springfield Thunderbirds to Host Sensory-Friendly Game on Sunday, March 8 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Recall Whitney from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Max Comtois Named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month - San Diego Gulls
- Kaapo Kahkonen Named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for February - Iowa Wild
- Norris Named CCM/AHL Player of the Month for February - Belleville Senators
- Norris, Comtois, Kahkonen Named CCM/AHL Award Winners for February - AHL
- Charlotte's Morgan Geekie Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte's Morgan Geekie Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Forward Jesse Yloen to Join Laval Rocket for the Remainder of the 2019-20 Season - Laval Rocket
- Gustavsson Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Weekly - Cleveland Monsters
- Tucson Wraps Up California Weekend With Win In Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Rally Thwarted by Tucson, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.