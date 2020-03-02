Bears Recall Whitney from South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that forward Steve Whitney has been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Whitney, 29, posted nine points (five goals, four assists) in five games with the Stingrays during his re-assignment. He tallied a hat-trick versus Worcester on Feb. 23, and scored the game-winning goal to cap off a three-point night on Mar. 1 at Maine.

In 14 games this season with the Bears, Whitney has collected four points (two goals, two assists). He appeared in 60 games last season with the Chocolate and White, tallying 16 points (nine goals, seven assists). He also had three points in nine Calder Cup Playoff games, tallying a goal in Hershey's decisive Game 5 victory over Bridgeport in the opening round. In his AHL career with Norfolk and Hershey, Whitney has 47 points (24 goals, 23 assists) in 147 games.

A former standout at Boston College, Whitney won the National Championship with the Eagles in 2010 and 2012, and was named the recipient of the Walter Brown Award his senior year, an honor given to the top American-born college hockey player.

