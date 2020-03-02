Iowa Falls 2-1 in Overtime to San Jose

SAN JOSE, CALIF. - Iowa Wild (36-16-4-3; 79 pts.) suffered its first overtime defeat since January as the team fell to the San Jose Barracuda (18-27-4-2; 42 pts.) by a score of 2-1 Monday afternoon.

San Jose took a 1-0 lead just 29 seconds into the contest as forward Jonny Brodzinski netted his ninth of the season. Forward Maxim Letunov took a shot and goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (25 saves) made a left-pad save, but the rebound went right to Brodzinski in the slot and he knocked the puck into the empty net for the score.

Through the first 20 minutes of play, Iowa trailed 1-0 despite a 15-12 shot lead.

Iowa knotted the game at 1-1 as forward Sam Anas scored his 19th goal of the season at 9:19 in the second period. With the Wild on the power play, forward Connor Dewar forced a turnover in the corner and kicked a pass out to Anas inside the right circle. Anas then one-timed a shot over the glove of goaltender Josef Korenar (42 saves) to reclaim the AHL's scoring lead with his 64th point (19g, 45a) this season.

Heading into the third period, the game was tied at 1-1 and Iowa held a 26-23 shot advantage.

Iowa outshot San Jose 15-3 in the third period but neither team scored in stanza, forcing the game to overtime. At 3:20 in the extra frame, Brodzinski cut across the slot and lofted a shot over Kahkonen's right shoulder for the 2-1 victory. The tally gave Brodzinski his first multi-goal game since March 18, 2018.

Iowa finished the contest outshooting San Jose 43-27. Iowa went 1-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Wild and Barracuda will rematch Wednesday evening at SAP Center, with puck drop scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT.

