Charlotte's Morgan Geekie Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

March 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL)





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Charlotte Checkers forward Morgan Geekie has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 1, 2020.

Geekie registered four goals and seven points in four road games last week as the Checkers continued to battle for position in the Atlantic Division playoff race.

Geekie scored Charlotte's only goal in a loss at Hershey on Tuesday, and picked up an assist in back-to-back games at Lehigh Valley on Friday and Saturday. He finished the week by notching his first career hat trick and setting a personal best with four points as the Checkers took a 6-3 decision in Hershey on Sunday evening.

A second-year pro from Strathclair, Man., Geekie has recorded 22 goals and 21 assists for 43 points in 54 games with Charlotte this season. As a rookie in 2018-19, Geekie tallied 46 points in 73 regular-season contests before adding 18 points in 19 playoff games as the Checkers captured the Calder Cup championship. Geekie was a third-round selection by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Draft.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Geekie will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Checkers home game.

