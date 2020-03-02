Wolf Pack Weekly, March 2-8

The Wolf Pack (31-16-6-5, 73 pts.) sit three points off the lead in the Atlantic Division, coming off of a 1-2-0-0 week. The Wolf Pack began their second straight three-game weekend with a 5-3 loss at Binghamton on Friday night, but then rebounded for a 3-1 victory Saturday night in Bridgeport, putting a season-high 43 shots on the Sound Tiger net. On Sunday at home against Providence, the Wolf Pack battled back from a 2-0 first-period deficit to tie the game, but ultimately fell by a score of 3-2. Tim Gettinger scored twice, including the game-winner, in Saturday's triumph and tallied again on Sunday.

This week:

The Wolf Pack have three games on their docket for a third consecutive weekend, including a back-to-back set with the Atlantic Division-leading Hershey Bears Friday (7:15) and Saturday (7:00) nights at the XL Center. The slate concludes with a 3:05 visit to Springfield on Sunday.

Friday, March 6 vs. the Hershey Bears (Washington) at the XL Center, 7:15 PM

This game, like every Friday-night Wolf Pack home game, features $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest.

The first-place Bears come into the week three points ahead of the third-place Wolf Pack in the Atlantic Division standings, with a record of 35-18-3-3 for 76 points. Head Coach Spencer Carbery's club had a three-game winning streak snapped in its last action, a 6-3 home loss to Charlotte Sunday, only Hershey's third regulation defeat in its last 11 outings (7-3-1-0).

The Wolf Pack are unbeaten in regulation in four previous meetings with the Bears this season, with a record of 2-0-2-0, and scored a 2-1 win November 8 in Hershey's only previous visit to the XL Center.

Forward Daniel Sprong, who led AHL rookies in goals in 2017-18 with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, with 32-33-65 in 65 GP, has 1-3-4 in two games with the Bears since being acquired by the parent Washington Capitals from Anaheim February 24.

At this game, and every Wolf Pack Friday or Saturday home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the XL Center's Coliseum Club. From 5:15 PM until puck drop, a $5 wrist band gives fans access to the "Chill Zone" of the Coliseum Club, which features an appetizer buffet and $2 beers, presented by Minuteman Press.

Tickets for this game, and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games, are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (860) 722-9425.

Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

Saturday, March 7 vs. the Hershey Bears (Washington) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

This is Military Appreciation Night at the XL Center. The Wolf Pack will be paying tribute to all veterans and active-duty military for their service to our country, and the team will wear specialty military jerseys. Those will be auctioned off during the second intermission, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting local veteran and military organizations.

The first 2,000 fans into this game will take home a free Wolf Pack reversible drink koozie, courtesy of CT-DOT.

Despite a 1-2-1-0 record in their last four home games, the Wolf Pack still have the best home-ice points percentage in the league, at .833 (21-3-1-2). The Bears are 14-10-2-1 on the road.

At this game, and every Wolf Pack Friday or Saturday home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the XL Center's Coliseum Club.

Tickets for this game, and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games, are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center.

Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

Sunday, March 8 at the Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida) at the MassMutual Center, 3:05 PM

The Wolf Pack are 5-2-0-0 in head-to-head competition with the Thunderbirds this year, but have lost two of the last three, including both of their last two trips to Springfield, where they are 1-2-0-0 on the season.

The Thunderbirds received defenseman Chase Priskie and forward Eetu Luostarinen as a result of the parent Florida Panthers' trade deadline swap of Vincent Trocheck to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Springfield (30-26-2-0, 62 pts.) enters the week having lost back-to-back games and three of its last four, and stands six points out of a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.

Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

Recent Transactions:

Greg Chase - recalled by the Wolf Pack from Maine (ECHL) February 29.

Jake Elmer - reassigned from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers to Maine (ECHL) February 29.

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, March 28, when the Wolf Pack host the Utica Comets at 7:00, is "Heroes Night" at the XL Center, as the Wolf Pack celebrates the heroes in everyone's lives. The night includes a "Battle of the Badges" pregame tilt between local police personnel and firefighters, plus free Wolf Pack baseball hats to the first 2,000 fans, presented by CT-DOT.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40. The next Hat Trick Pack game is Wednesday, March 11, a 7:00 battle with the Providence Bruins.

In partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, the Wolf Pack are offering "Suit to Sweater Wednesdays", to wash away the mid-week work blues. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID). The Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home date is March 11, when the Providence Bruins invade the XL Center for a 7:00 game.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. After this Friday, the Wolf Pack's next Friday-night home outing is March 20, when they entertain the Charlotte Checkers in a 7:15 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425.

