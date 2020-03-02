Forward Jesse Yloen to Join Laval Rocket for the Remainder of the 2019-20 Season

LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2019-20) with forward Jesse YlÃ¶nen.

YlÃ¶nen, 20, will make his North American debut with the Rocket after shining in the Finnish Elite League and on the international stage. This season with the Lahti Pelicans, the 6-foot-1, 172 lbs right-winger registered 12 goals and 10 assists while serving 14 penalty minutes in 53 games. Since joining the Pelicans in 2018, the Finn has tallied 49 points (25 G, 24 A) in 106 regular season games while posting one helper in three playoff games.

YlÃ¶nen has been a member of the Finnish national junior program since 2014. He played an important role in helping Finland capture the gold medal at the 2019 IIHF U-20 World Championship and registered six points (3 G, 3 A) in seven games while maintaining a differential of +5. He also earned a silver medal at the 2017 IIHF U-18 World Junior Championship and amassed four goals and five assists for nine points in seven games.

A native of Scottsdale, AZ, YlÃ¶nen was drafted in the second round, 35th overall, by the Montreal Canadiens at the 2018 NHL Draft.

