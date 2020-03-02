Gustavsson Recalled by Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators have recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the Belleville Senators.

Gustavsson is 15-5-3 with a 3.28 GAA and .885 save percentage in 23 games. He also has one shutout, the first of his AHL career, on Jan. 20 against Rockford.

In a corresponding move, Belleville recalled goaltender Alex Dubeau from his loan with the Brampton Beast. Dubeau is 21-16-2 with a 3.23 GAA in 40 games.

Furthermore, Ottawa reassigned rookie forward Josh Norris to Belleville Sunday. He was pointless in three NHL games.

