Gustavsson Recalled by Ottawa
March 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the Belleville Senators.
Gustavsson is 15-5-3 with a 3.28 GAA and .885 save percentage in 23 games. He also has one shutout, the first of his AHL career, on Jan. 20 against Rockford.
In a corresponding move, Belleville recalled goaltender Alex Dubeau from his loan with the Brampton Beast. Dubeau is 21-16-2 with a 3.23 GAA in 40 games.
Furthermore, Ottawa reassigned rookie forward Josh Norris to Belleville Sunday. He was pointless in three NHL games.
The Senators return home March 4 against Toronto. Tickets are available.
