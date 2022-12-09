One Last Road Trip Before the Holidays

Trois-Rivières travels to Portland, Maine to face the Mariners twice in less than 24 hours starting tonight. Head coach Marc-André Bergeron's Lions are enjoying their best run of the season with eight wins in the team's last 10 games, and they'll want to keep the momentum going before heading back to Colisée Vidéotron for five straight home games. Forced to play without key players Olivier Galipeau, Alex Breton, John Parker-Jones and Joe Vrbetic - all of whom are currently playing in the AHL - the Lions signed forward Chrystopher Collin, defenceman Jason Horvath and goaltender David Richer. Meanwhile, the Mariners will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak.

Players to watch

After a rocky start to the season, Lions' forward Nicolas Guay has begun to make important offensive contributions recently, collecting seven assists in nine games. He'll be on a line with Anthony Beauregard and William Leblanc in tonight's game.

Mariners forward Matthew Santos is having a great start to the season with 20 points in 18 games. The Trois-Rivières' defence corps will have to keep their eye on him, as he is a constant threat in the offensive zone.

