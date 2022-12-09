Steelheads' Offense Erupts in 5-1 Win Over Worcester

December 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Idaho Steelheads (15-3-0-1, 31pts) took down the Worcester Railers (16-5-1-0, 33pts) by a final score of 5-1 Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 2,637 fans at at the DCU Center. The Steelheads and Railers will square off again Saturday night at 5:05pm (MT).

The Steelheads led 2-0 after the first period of play thanks to a pair of goals from A.J. White (2-1-3) with shots favoring Idaho 19-5. Reece Newkirk (1-0-1) cut the Worcester deficit down to one about halfway through the second period. Idaho led 2-1 after 40 minutes of play and were outshooting Worcester 31-12. The offense broke through in the third period as Wade Murphy (1-2-3), Owen Headrick (1-0-1), and Colton Kehler (1-0-1) all chipped in with goals. Adam Scheel made 22 saves on 23 shots for the win while Ken Appleby made 43 saves on 48 shots in the loss.

SCORING

- 1st, 1:28 | 1-0 IDH GOAL: A.J. White led a two on one down the ice starting in the neutral zone. From the left circle White fired the puck off the toe of Ken Appleby finding the back of the net

- 1st, 7:02 | 2-0 IDH GOAL: From the left point Patrick Kudla sent a wrist shot Appleby's way. White corralled the rebound at the side of the crease and sent it in the back of the net.

- 2nd, 11:20 | 2-1 WOR GOAL: From the high slot Quin Ryan fed Reece Newkirk at the near dot. Newkirk slid a wrister through the five hole of Adam Scheel.

- 3rd, 3:19 | 3-1 IDH GOAL: Jordan Kawaguchi led a three on two down the ice from the right wing. At the top of the right circle he fed A.J. White in the high slot who tipped it to the top of the crease. Wade Murphy was there at the top of the crease to slide it in the back of the net.

- 3rd, 15:00 | 4-1 IDH GOAL: In the right-wing corner Murphy fed Owen Headrick in the high slot. Headrick ripped a wrist shot over the glove upstairs on Appleby.

- 3rd, 18:05 | 5-1 IDH GOAL: Ryan Dmowski fired a wrist shot off the right should of Appleby. Ty Pelton-Byce came in through the high slot and fed to Colton Kehler in the right circle who hammered the puck home.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) A.J. White

2) Jordan Kawaguchi

3) Wade Murphy

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 0-for-2 on power-play while Worcester was 0-for-3.

- Steelheads outshot the Railers 48-23.

- Idaho has scored five goals in five of their last six games.

- Casey Johnson made his season debut and finished +1.

- Owen Headrick increased his point streak to 11 games (4-11-15).

- A.J. White broke a 16 game goalless drought and finished 2-1-3.

- Ryan Dmowski, Ty Pelton-Byce, and Patrick Kudla each tallied one assist.

- Cody Haiskanen (IR), Justin Misiak (DN), and Zach Walker (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.