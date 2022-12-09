Americans Beat Royals 3-1 to Even the Series
December 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Reading, PA - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), evened the three-game series at a game a piece with a 3-1 victory on Friday night in Reading.
Kevin Mandolese was the star of the night with 32 saves on 33 shots. The Ottawa Senators draft pick played in his first game with Allen since being reassigned to the Americans by Ottawa from Belleville.
Hank Crone continued his hot play with another multi-point game. Crone scored his 11th of the season and assisted on Liam Finlay's goal to lead the offensive charge. Jack Combs sealed the victory late in the third with his 12th of the season into an empty net.
I'm proud of our team," said Americans Coach Chad Costello. "When we play as a group and have everyone pulling on the rope we can win. We have an uphill climb, but I know these guys. They won't give up and I won't give up on them. Improvement is what we continue to concentrate on. It started with goaltending tonight. Mandolese played great."
The win ended the Americans seven-game losing streak. It also ended a four-game road losing streak. The Americans had three power play opportunities, compared to six by Reading. Allen went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.
The final game of the three-game series is Sunday afternoon at 2:00 pm CST.
Three Stars:
1. ALN - K. Mandolese
2. ALN - H. Crone
3. REA - S. Sellar
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans' Kevin Mandolese in action
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 9, 2022
- Deja Vu, Cyclones Score Late Goal to Beat Nailers, 3-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Worcester Falls to Idaho 5-1 to Open Three-In-Three Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Six Straight Goals Lift Everblades to 6-2 Victory - Florida Everblades
- Americans Beat Royals 3-1 to Even the Series - Allen Americans
- Hughes Nets Overtime Winner to Complete Comeback - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbit Let Lead Slip, Fall to Stingrays in Overtime - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Indy Takes Down Visiting Fort Wayne Komets - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Collect Second Straight Late Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Icemen Defeat Grizzlies 4-1 on Friday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Make Teddys Fly on Walleye, Thrive Again in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Defeat Grizzlies 4-1 on Friday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Kalamazoo Sends Toledo Home with 3-2 Overtime Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners' Comeback Effort Falls One Goal Short - Maine Mariners
- Gladiators Pull Away from Solar Bears in Home Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads' Offense Erupts in 5-1 Win Over Worcester - Idaho Steelheads
- Growlers Tackle Heartlanders 3-2 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- Iowa Reaches Overtime Again, Reaching It for Ninth Time in Last Month in 3-2 OTL - Iowa Heartlanders
- ECHL Transactions - December 9 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Grizzlies at Icemen, December 9, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Fun in Jacksonville - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Looks to Get Back on Track Tonight vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
- DeBaugh Is UCALL ECHL Official of the Month - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- One Last Road Trip Before the Holidays - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, December 9 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Mourn the Loss of Kevin Schamehorn - Kalamazoo Wings
- Florida Closing Road Trip and Looking for Redemption in Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Glads Open Weekend at Home vs Bears - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Ride Five-Game Win Streak into Game Two vs. Allen - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.