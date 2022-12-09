Americans Beat Royals 3-1 to Even the Series

Allen Americans' Kevin Mandolese in action

Reading, PA - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), evened the three-game series at a game a piece with a 3-1 victory on Friday night in Reading.

Kevin Mandolese was the star of the night with 32 saves on 33 shots. The Ottawa Senators draft pick played in his first game with Allen since being reassigned to the Americans by Ottawa from Belleville.

Hank Crone continued his hot play with another multi-point game. Crone scored his 11th of the season and assisted on Liam Finlay's goal to lead the offensive charge. Jack Combs sealed the victory late in the third with his 12th of the season into an empty net.

I'm proud of our team," said Americans Coach Chad Costello. "When we play as a group and have everyone pulling on the rope we can win. We have an uphill climb, but I know these guys. They won't give up and I won't give up on them. Improvement is what we continue to concentrate on. It started with goaltending tonight. Mandolese played great."

The win ended the Americans seven-game losing streak. It also ended a four-game road losing streak. The Americans had three power play opportunities, compared to six by Reading. Allen went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

The final game of the three-game series is Sunday afternoon at 2:00 pm CST.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - K. Mandolese

2. ALN - H. Crone

3. REA - S. Sellar

