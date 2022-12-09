Save the USFL Video Archive

Growlers Tackle Heartlanders 3-2 in OT

December 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release


The Newfoundland Growlers edged out the Iowa Heartlanders for the second straight game in a 3-2 overtime win on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Zach O'Brien notched a pair of powerplay goals including a one-timed blast 4:22 into overtime to secure a 3-2 victory for Newfoundland.

These two conclude their series with NTV Teddy Toss night on Saturday at 7 pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - P. Gogolev

2. NFL - T. Skirving

3. IA - C. Stallard

