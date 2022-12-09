Growlers Tackle Heartlanders 3-2 in OT
December 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers edged out the Iowa Heartlanders for the second straight game in a 3-2 overtime win on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Zach O'Brien notched a pair of powerplay goals including a one-timed blast 4:22 into overtime to secure a 3-2 victory for Newfoundland.
These two conclude their series with NTV Teddy Toss night on Saturday at 7 pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - P. Gogolev
2. NFL - T. Skirving
3. IA - C. Stallard
