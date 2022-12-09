DeBaugh Is UCALL ECHL Official of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Linesperson Scott DeBaugh has been selected as the uCALL ECHL Official of the Month for November.

DeBaugh is in his 16th season as an ECHL official, and last month was recognized for working his 400th career game in the League. He was the 2016-17 recipient of the Ryan Birmingham Memorial Award, as selected by his fellow on-ice officials, for his contributions and dedication to the ECHL officiating staff.

He began his officiating career in 1997 in the Rocky Mountain District, and worked USA Hockey for over 20 years. In addition to the ECHL, he continues to work games in the Amateur Collegiate Hockey Association, and from 2006-18, he was an official in the Western States Hockey League, where he was selected to officiate two Thorne Cup Finals.

The ECHL Official of the Month Award is presented by uCALL, the "Official Decision Training Tool of the ECHL," which serves as the training platform for ECHL on-ice officials in the honing of skills and on-ice judgement.

