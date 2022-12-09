Gladiators Pull Away from Solar Bears in Home Win

December 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - Eric Neiley powered the Atlanta Gladiators (11-6-1-0) to a 5-2 win over the Orlando Solar Bears (6-9-4-1) at Gas South Arena on Friday night. Neiley picked up two points in the win, and now has five points in the last two games. The Glads used three empty-net goals late in the third period to pull away from the Solar Bears.

BOX SCORE

Highlights of Atlanta's 5-2 win over Orlando

First Star: Eric Neiley (ATL) - two goals

Second Star: Sanghoon Shin (ATL) - goal

Third Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - two assists

Orlando struck first in the first period when Michael Brodzinski snuck a shot through traffic and converted on the power play (6:31).

Later in the first, Eric Neiley built on his three-point night last Saturday when he knocked in a rebound to tie the game at 1-1 (11:31). Mike Pelech and Cody Sylvester pushed the puck to the front of the net, and Neiley was able to bag his seventh goal of the season after it popped off of Orlando goaltender Brad Barone's right pad.

Entering tonight, the Gladiators were 0-for-their-last-14 on the power play through their last four games. Sanghoon Shin kicked the Atlanta specialty unit into gear when he scored his fourth goal of the season after another loose rebound (19:01).

Atlanta closed out the game with three empty-net goals late in the third period. The Glads had not scored an empty-netter this season until Gabe Guertler (18:35), Eric Neiley (18:59), and Michael Turner (19:59) all cashed in. Chris Ordoobadi tipped in a goal for Orlando late in regulation for the Solar Bears' second goal (19:25).

Tyler Parks stopped 28 of 30 shots for Atlanta to pick up his seventh win of the season.

The Gladiators and Solar Bears meet again Saturday night at 7:00 in Duluth.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.