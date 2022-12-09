K-Wings Make Teddys Fly on Walleye, Thrive Again in OT

December 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (10-8-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, withstood everything the Toledo Walleye (7-10-1-1) had to offer, and came out on top in an overtime victory after an emotional tribute to Kevin Schamehorn at Wings Event Center Friday, 3-2.

In overtime, Raymond Brice (6) scored on a breakaway after Justin Taylor (6) blocked a shot in the defensive zone to set the stage. Brice skated straight down the slot and waited until he was right at the top of the crease to move the puck to his backhand and send it into the net.

With the assist, Taylor tied Mike Wanchuk for second all-time in points as a K-Wing (467) and tied Doug Derkson for fifth in K-Wings history for assists (226).

Pavel Cajan (3-0-0-0) was outstanding in net for the K-Wings once again, making 43 saves in the game on 45 shots by the Walleye. Cajan had several highlight reel-worthy stops and made three saves in overtime.

Toledo opened the game's scoring at the 15:20 mark of the first period.

At the 4:24 mark in the second, Coale Norris (3) made it rain teddy bears as he wristed a shot from the left side of the slot into the left corner of the net. Mason McCarty (8) fed Norris from behind the cage, and Ryan Cook (4) earned the second assist.

Later in the period, McCarty intercepted the puck at the top of the slot, drove down, and sniped the left corner to give Kalamazoo the lead. Brandon Saigeon (10) and Norris (4) earned the assists.

At the 3:41 mark of the third, the Walleye pulled even with a power-play goal.

With the win, the K-Wings improved on several already-impressive trends this season, moving to 6-0-0-0 when leading after two periods, 3-0-1-0 at home on Fridays, and are now 4-0-1-0 against the Walleye this season.

It also was another successful Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Bronson, as thousands of plush toys were donated to local hospitals and the Salvation Army following the Norris goal.

Kalamazoo immediately welcomes the Wheeling Nailers (10-9-0-0) at 7:00 p.m. EST. on Saturday at Wings Event Center.

The game will be the fifth annual 'Marvel Super Hero Night' for the K-Wings, and the game will feature specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Thor will be not only on Kalamazoo's jerseys but also in attendance, and there are tickets still available that include an opportunity to meet the Norse God. Click HERE for the Marvel's Thor Ticket Package to get one ticket, a poster, a lunchbox, and a chance to meet Thor.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.