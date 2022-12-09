Iowa Reaches Overtime Again, Reaching It for Ninth Time in Last Month in 3-2 OTL

St. John's, NL - The Iowa Heartlanders earned a point for the third straight game and have points in nine of 11 contests, but the Newfoundland Growlers won for the second straight game on the power play in the extra session, 3-2, Friday at Mary Brown's Centre. Zach O'Brien stung his second power-play goal of the game on a one-timed slap shot with 2:38 left in the extra session.

Jake Durflinger and Yuki Miura scored for Iowa. Newfoundland overcame a 2-1 deficit to tie it in the third and then win in overtime.

In a defensively-sound and goalless first period, Iowa received nine saves from Hunter Jones and attempted six shots on Dryden McKay.

The second frame featured a stronger offensive flavor; Iowa scored twice and led by one entering the final period. The three goals came in a three-minute span. Durflinger opened the scoring by pouncing on a net-front rebound triggered on the man up by Brendan Less at 5:02 of the period. After a pass-off-pad attempt from Less, Durflinger smacked in his third career goal.

Newfoundland tied the game a minute later on a power play, scored by league-points-leader Zach O'Brien.

Iowa went back to work and muddied it up at net front for a Miura strike, his third of the campaign. Alec Broetzman coaxed the puck off the pad of the goalie and Miura jabbed multiple times at the puck until it finally crossed the goal line at 8:01 of the second.

Chris Martenet evened the game at two at 6:27 of the third.

Jones blocked 27 shots and earned a point for his fifth straight start (AHL and ECHL combined).

McKay earned his first victory of the season series, saving 24.

The Heartlanders have one more game against the Growlers on Sat., Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. CT.

