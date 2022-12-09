Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, December 9 at 7:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the first time this season. Tonight's contest begins a home-and-home series with the in-state rivals that will conclude tomorrow night in Greenville.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays picked up a victory behind Clay Stevenson's first professional shutout, turning back 25 shots for the win. Alex Fortin netted the teddy bear toss goal to kick things off late in the opening period. Bear Hughes added his 10th goal of the season in the second frame and Connor Moore iced the contest late in the final period of regulation.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 89-47-16-11 in 163 all-time regular-season meetings with the Swamp Rabbits. This season, the two teams will square off a total of 10 times with each team splitting the first two contests on October 28th and 29th in Greenville. South Carolina has now won four of their last six games in the series dating back to last season.

100 MOORE GAMES

Connor Moore will suit up for his 100th career game as a Stingray in tonight's contest. The third-year pro has tallied 43 points on three goals and 40 assists and is off to the best start of his career. Moore already has one goal and 10 assists for 11 points in 15 games played this season and has become a mainstay on the backend for the Stingrays.

THE WALL SHOW

With Clay Stevenson being reassigned to Hershey earlier this week, it leaves room for Tyler Wall to take control of the top spot in net. Through six starts this season, Wall is 4-2 with a 0.899 save percentage and a 3.38 goals-against average. The Stingrays' netminder has been superb over the last three appearances, stopping 98 of 104 shots (0.942 save percentage) and a 2.03 goals-against average.

THE WARDEN'S HAVING A CAREER YEAR

Evan Wardley is in his sixth season of professional hockey and his first in the Lowcountry with the Stingrays. In 14 games, the physical defender has shown off all facets of his game, finishing checks, protecting teammates, and already surpassing his season high with six points on one goal and five assists. The blueliner's goal on December 2nd was his second career tally and first since the 2015-16 season with Wheeling. Wardley rides a four-game point streak with one goal and four assists into tonight's contest against Greenville.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

South Carolina at Greenville - Saturday, December 10 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Wednesday, December 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina - Saturday, December 17 at 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina - Sunday, December 18 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Tuesday, December 20 at 7:00 p.m.

