Thunder Looks to Get Back on Track Tonight vs. Rush

December 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Jake Wahlin prepares for a faceoff

RAPID CITY, SD - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its five-game road trip tonight at 8:05 p.m. CST in the Black Hills against rival, Rapid City.

The Rush won the first of a three-game series last night, 4-3. Wichita made a valiant effort to get the game to overtime, but Rapid City claimed the win. All-time, Wichita is 49-48-12 against Rapid City and 21-26-6 on the road against the Rush.

The Rush moved into a second-place tie with Wichita in the Mountain Division with 20 points. Rapid City extended its winning streak to five games and snapped Wichita's winning streak at three.

Michal Stinil has been on a tear for the Thunder. He recorded a season-high three points, tallying two goals and an assist. He has four goals in his last two games, at least two points in three-straight and at least two points in five of his last six outings. He is closing in on his career-high that he set last season, tallying 30 points (13g, 17a) in 54 games as a rookie for Wichita.

Brayden Watts picked up where he left off on Thursday night. He tallied two helpers, which is his third multi-assist game of the season. He had a 10-game point streak snapped last Sunday. Watts needs one more point to reach 100 for his ECHL career.

THUNDERBOLTS...Stefan Fournier is tied for second with three game-winning goals and tied for first in power play goals (5)...Mark Liwiski is tied for sixth for rookies with 32 penalty minutes...Evan Buitenhuis is second in saves (425) and fourth in minutes played (780)...Cole MacDonald has three points in his last two games...Wichita is 6-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-1-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 8-2-2 in one-goal games...

RUSH NOTES - Matt Marcinew is tied for third in the league in scoring with 27 points, tied for first in goals with 13 and second in shots (81)...Alex Aleardi is tied for 11th with 22 points...Daniil Chechelev leads the league with 11 wins, first in minutes played (907), first in saves (472)...Rory Kerins is tied for sixth in points for rookies (18)...Tyson Helgeson is tied for fourth for rookies with three majors...Rapid City is 8-3-0 when scoring first...Rapid City is 26th on the penalty kill at home (73.9%)...

