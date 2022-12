ECHL Transactions - December 9

December 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 9, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Andrew Durham, F

Nicholas Blachman, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Kevin Mandolese, G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Add Dalton Gally, D added to active roster (traded from Maine)

Delete Logan Flodell, G placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

Delete Kaid Oliver, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Philip Lagunov, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve

Delete Dakota Betts, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)

Greenville:

Add Ben Freeman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Austin Eastman, F activated from reserve

Delete Dallas Gerads, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin Nachbaur, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)

Idaho:

Add Casey Johnson, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Patrick Kudla, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Misiak, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Nate Pionk, F activated from reserve

Delete Chad Yetman, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Jeremy Masella, D activated from reserve

Delete Collin Saccoman, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Josh Lammon, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Luke Stevens, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Jaremko, F placed on reserve

Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve

Delete Nick Pastujov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)

Maine:

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nick Jermain, F placed on reserve

Delete Chad Pietroniro, F/D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)

Newfoundland:

Add Dilan Peters, D activated from reserve

Delete Jack Badini, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Jimmy Poreda, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tyson Feist, D assigned by Syracuse

Add Grant Mismash, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Luke McInnis, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Dmitri Semykin, D placed on reserve

Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F placed on reserve

Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)

Rapid City:

Delete Danny Battochio, G released as EBUG

Toledo:

Add Victor Brattstrom, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Sebastian Cossa, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Ryan Bednard, G traded to Greenville [12/8]

Wichita:

Add Mitchell Russell, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mitchell Russell, F recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Worcester:

Add Blade Jenkins, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve

Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on reserve

Delete Derek Osik, F placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from December 9, 2022

