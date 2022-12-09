Six Straight Goals Lift Everblades to 6-2 Victory

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Six different Florida Everblades scored six unanswered goals and Cam Johnson matched his season high with 36 saves, as the Blades rolled to a 6-2 victory over the Savannah Ghost Pirates Friday night at Enmarket Arena.

Savannah jumped out to a 2-0 lead just six minutes into the game, but that would be all the offense that the Ghost Pirates could muster, as the Everblades (13-4-2-1) scored the final six goals of the contest.

Oliver Chau struck first, putting the Everblades on the board at the 10:22 mark with his team-high seventh goal of the year. Florida trailed 2-1 at the first intermission.

A big second period opened up the game in favor of the Everblades, as three goals in a 5:35 stretch put the defending Kelly Cup champions ahead 4-2. Nine seconds after a Blades' power-play opportunity expired at the 13:02 mark, Ben Masella knotted the game at 2-2 as a bouncing puck in traffic found its way into the Savannah net.

Then the Blades pulled away. Nolan Kneen (15:12) and Cam Morrison (18:46) opened the Florida lead to 4-2 by the second intermission. Of note, Jake Smith earned one of two assists on Morrison's goal, stretching his point streak to six games, the first half-dozen games of his Everblades career.

James McEwan and Smith added goals in the first five minutes of the third period to extend the Everblades' lead to 6-2.

All told, 11 different Everblades picked up at least one point in the contest with Cam Darcy, Smith and Kneed each earning two points.

Johnson earned his ninth victory of the season in goal for the Everblades.

Following a five-day hiatus, the Everblades will open a four-game homestand at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, December 14 as the Orlando Solar Bears skate into town for a 7:30 p.m. matchup, the first of three consecutive games between the Sunshine State rivals.

BOX SCORE HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

1:17 Savannah S. Naas 3 (M. Kaufman)

6:02 Savannah C. Corcoran 2 PP (A. Swetlikoff, B. Estes)

10:22 Florida O. Chau 7 (K. Roth, J. Pendenza)

2nd Period

13:11 Florida B. Masella 3 (unassisted)

15:12 Florida N. Kneen 2 (S. Leblanc)

18:46 Florida C. Morrison 4 (J. Smith, C. Darcy)

3rd Period

1:15 Florida J. McEwan 2 (N. Lappin, N. Kneen)

4:06 Florida J. Smith 8 (C. Darcy)

GOALTENDERS

Florida - Cam Johnson 36 Saves

Savannah - Isaiah Saville, 21 Saves; Darion Hanson 4 Saves

TEAM STATISTICS

Shots on Goal - Florida 31, Savannah 38

Power Plays - Florida 0-2, Savannah 1-2

Shorthanded Goals - Florida 0, Savannah 0

Penalties (Minutes) - Florida 3 (9), Savannah 3 (9)

NEWS AND NOTES

With the 6-2 victory, Florida improved to 2-1 in three games all-time against Savannah.

Cam Johnson matched his season high with 36 saves. In addition to sporting a seven-game unbeaten streak in his last seven starts (5-0-1-1), Johnson is unbeaten in his last six road starts, posting a 3-0-2-1 mark away from Hertz Arena over that stretch.

Oliver Chau's first-period goal was his third goal in the last four games. Chau has registered at least one point in eight of his last 10 games (5 G, 4 A).

With the helper on Chau's goal, Joe Pendenza celebrated his 500th professional game by picking up his fourth assist in the last five contests. The Blades' assistant captain has nine points in his last 10 games, having picked up at least one point in eight of 10 contests (2 G, 7 A).

Ben Masella's second-period goal was his first marker in six games and gave the Everblades' captain his first point in four December contests.

Jake Smith ran his point streak to six games with an assist on Cam Morrison's second-period tally and a goal of his own in the third period. Smith has scored a point in his first six games with the Everblades, as he has collected four goals and three assists in those six contests.

Nolan Kneen's second-period goal was his second goal in as many nights, following a 14-game stretch without a point to open the season. With a third-period assist, Kneen registered his first multi-point game as an Everblade.

The lone helper on Kneen's goal went to Stefan Leblanc, who grabbed his 10th helper of the campaign, moving into a tie for the team lead.

Nick Lappin's third-period assist was his first Everblade point.

Cam Darcy registered his second two-assist game of the year.

James McEwan's third-period goal gave him two goals and an assist in his first three games with the Everblades.

NEXT GAME

With the three-game road trip in the books, the Everblades will return to Hertz Arena on Wednesday, December 14 for a 7:30 p.m. contest against the Orlando Solar Bears, the first of three matchups between the teams in an eight-day stretch. The mid-week battle will feature the popular Hump Day Deals with $3.00 Bud Light drafts and $3.00 hot dogs. With a college ID, enjoy discounted tickets by placing your order HERE. All holiday games are brought Everblades fans by Christmas Tree Shops.

Looking ahead to Saturday, December 17 at 7:00 p.m., it is time to welcome back a Southwest Florida holiday tradition with the Teddy Bear Toss presented by Fifth Third Bank! Come throw out your stuffed animal after the first Blades goal. All net proceeds from the specialty jersey will be donated to Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

