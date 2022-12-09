Royals Ride Five-Game Win Streak into Game Two vs. Allen

December 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game series against the Allen Americans tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Tonight's game is the 'Twas the Night Before Christmas promotional game. Celebrate the holiday season with the Royals with an Ugly sweater contest, Acoustic Christmas sing-a-long with Matt Pless, and appearance by Santa being featured at the game. Bring your stocking for early presents from the Royals, at info desk and swing on over to Cheers American Bistro in the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading for a Post-Game party featuring a post-game show hosted by Erik Jesberger. Captain Garrett McFadden will be tonight's special guest!

The Royals will be debuting speciality Christmas themed jerseys. Replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! Specialty game worn jerseys by Royals players are available in an auction running until 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10th. Get your bids in on the Christmas specialty game worn jerseys here!

Order tickets on the 4 for $60 deal including 4 tickets, hot dogs, drinks, and thundersticks presented by Deibler Dental. Further drink deals at the game include $2 off craft beers from 6 - 7:00 p.m. around the concourse. Tickets to the game and a list of the full promotional game schedule is available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading improved to 12-5-1 on the season after defeating Allen in their previous game, 5-2, on Wednesday December 7th at Santander Arena. Multi-point games for Max Newton (2 G, 1 A), and Charlie Gerard (1 G, 2 A) led the Royals over the Americans in the series opener. Newton (25) and fellow forward Trey Bradley (21) lead the club in points. The Royals have won 11 of their last 12 games and are on a six-game win streak at home, five-game win streak overall.

The Royals hoist an all-time record of 5-0-1 against Allen with all of their previous five matchups ahead of the series opener on Wednesday coming in the 2018-19 season. Nagle earned the victory in goal with 23 saves for his fourth-straight win as a Royal (4-2-0). Former Royals goaltender Logan Flodell started in net for Allen and suffered the loss in his return to Reading (1-5-0).

Reading holds third place in the North Division with a .694 win percentage. Reading has three games less played compared to Worcester and Newfoundland who rank above the Royals in the divisional standings. Worcester and Newfoundland rank first and second respectively in both the North Division and Eastern Conference standings. The Railers boast a 16-4-1-0 record and .786 win percentage. The Growlers won their series opener against the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday, Dec. 7th to improve to 15-5-1-0 (.738 win percentage). Behind Reading, Trois-Rivières and Maine rank fourth and fifth respectively in the standings while Adirondack holds sixth place with a .389 win percentage. Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with a 2-18-1-0 record.

Allen has dropped seven consecutive games and holds 5-12-1-0 record. The Americans were swept in their previous road series against Idaho (Dec. 2nd - 4th). Forwards Hank Crone (23) and Jack Combs (22) rank first and second on the team in points respectively. Crone and Combs each earned multi-point games (1 G, 1 A) in the loss for the Americans.

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series opener against Allen:

Streaks:

Defenseman Mason Millman is on a four-game point streak (2 G, 3 A)

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a three-game point streak (2 G, 4 A)

Forward Devon Paliani is on a three-game point streaks (2 G, 1 A)

Forward Brendan Hoffmann is on a three-game point streak (1 G, 2 A)

Defenseman Dominic Cormier is on a three-game point streak (1 G, 2 A)

Defenseman Colin Felix is on a two-game point streak (2 A)

Goalie Pat Nagle is on a four game winning streak as a Royal (Oct. 30th - present)

Milestones:

Forward Max Newton earned his team leading fifth multi-goal game and eight multi-point game of the season as well as his professional career.

Forward Evan Barratt earned a point in his Royals debut with an assist.

Defenseman Mason Millman skated in his 75th professional career game (scored a goal).

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton among the top four skaters in the league in points, leads all rookies in points (25) and goals (13).

Forward Trey Bradley is tied for 12th in the league in points (21).

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for second among rookies in penalty minutes (50), tied for first in fighting majors (4).

-

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.