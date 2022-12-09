Indy Takes Down Visiting Fort Wayne Komets

December 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night in an attempt to beat them for the second time this season and extend their win streak to six games in a row. With nine back and forth goals, they were able to take the win, 5-4.

At 3:20 in the first period, the Fuel opened the scoring with a goal from Cam Hillis. Just two minutes later, Fort Wayne answered back with an unassisted goal from Joshua Winquist.

Shane Kuzmeski put Indy up by one but it only took two and a half minutes for the Komets to tie the game again with a goal by Stefano Giliati. Both teams seemed to settle down after that and that is how the period ended.

The second period opened with some fireworks, earning the Fuel two quick penalties and over a minute trying to kill off a 5-on-3. In the midst of that, the Komets took a high-sticking penalty, leaving the Fuel with a power play once their penalties expired.

Neither team capitalized on their power plays and time ticked down until late in the second frame when Jan Mandat put the Fuel ahead again, 3-2 with his eleventh goal of the season.That is how the second period ended, with Indy up by one though getting outshot 24-17.

Because of two penalties that carried over from the second period, the Fuel started the third period with a 5-on-3 power play opportunity. It was the Komets who struck first though, halfway through the second period. Shawn Boudrias scored the equalizer to make it 3-3. Fort Wayne then took a delay of game penalty that was immediately matched by a hooking penalty to Mandat.

While playing 4-on-4, Cooper Zech gave the Fuel the lead once again. Just a few minutes later, after a series of saves by Zach Driscoll in net, Fort Wayne tied it up again.

With just two and a half minutes left in regulation, Kale Howarth broke the tie to put the Fuel ahead yet again, this time by a score of 5-4. Fort Wayne pulled their goaltender for the extra skater but were not able to make a comeback and the Fuel won their sixth in a row, 5-4.

