Game Notes: vs Wichita

December 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #21 vs Wichita

12/9/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush struck for three power play goals and each Keanu Yamamoto, Matt Marcinew and Alex Aleardi had a goal and an assist as Rapid City beat the Wichita Thunder 4-3 on Thursday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

RED HOT RAPID CITY: The Rush have now won five consecutive games, eight of their past nine, nine of the last 11 and 10 of the past 13. The five-game winning streak is the longest of the season, and it has now surpassed the longest winning streak the Rush had in 2021-22. Last year's Rapid City team won four straight on two separate occasions. The Rush are currently riding what is tied for the longest active winning streak in the league. The Indy Fuel and Reading Royals have also each won five in a row.

POWERED UP: Rapid City went 3-for-5 on the power play on Thursday, with three power play goals being the most it has scored in a game this season. Since snapping a 1-for-27 stretch on the power play, the Rush are 10-for-38 over their last nine games.

CLASHING WITH THE THUNDER: The Rush and Thunder will play the second of 13 scheduled games against one another on Thursday. Six of the games will occur in Rapid City and seven will take place in Wichita. During the 2021-22 season, the Rush went 5-2-1-1 in their nine games against Wichita and 1-1-1-0 at home. The Rush and the Thunder are currently tied for second place in the Mountain Division.

SWITCHING SIDES: Wichita's roster features two players who skated for the Rush in 2021-22, Jake Wahlin and Kyle Rhodes. Wahlin had 15 goals and 20 assists in 59 games with the Rush last season before being traded to Wichita in March. Rhodes was acquired by Rapid City at the end of March and had six assists in seven games in the regular season. He then added a goal over 11 postseason games. Rhodes was traded to Wichita in the offseason, completing the future considerations promised in a three-team deal that brought in Avery Peterson.

ODDS AND ENDS: Matt Marcinew recorded his team-leading 10th multi-point game of the season on Thursday. He is now tied for second in the ECHL with 27 points...Calder Brooks netted his 10th goal of the season on Thursday, and now has 10 goals in 20 games. In 43 games for the Rush last season he had 19 goals and 18 assists.

UP NEXT: Rapid City and Wichita finish out their three-in-three on Saturday night with Rush Gives Back Night and the Teddy Bear Toss. $5 from every ticket sold will be donated to Black Hills Works and Rural America Initiatives and fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to be thrown onto the ice after the first Rush goal. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.