Florida Closing Road Trip and Looking for Redemption in Savannah
December 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
SAVANNAH, GA. - The Blades are looking for revenge and redemption after an 8-2 loss just 24 hours earlier in Enmarket Arena.
Despite the setback, Florida (12-4-2-1) outshot Savannah 47-29, one shot shy of the team's season high of 48 set in a 3-2 overtime win at Savannah on November 10.
Brody Claeys made 14 saves in his Blades debut, while Cam Johnson registered seven saves in a relief effort. Savannah's Isaiah Saville notched 45 saves and earned his fourth win as the Ghost Pirates (9-6-3-0) snapped a three-game losing streak.
Prior to Thursday's loss, the Everblades had earned at least one point in eight straight games, posting a 6-0-1-1 mark and capturing 14 of a possible 16 points in that stretch.
Florida's specialty units struggled and the penalty kill moved from 17th place to 23rd in one game. The Everblades are currently sitting at 75.9% while the Ghost Pirates are 4th in the league at 87.7%.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 9, 2022
- Florida Closing Road Trip and Looking for Redemption in Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Glads Open Weekend at Home vs Bears - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Ride Five-Game Win Streak into Game Two vs. Allen - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.