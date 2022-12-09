Florida Closing Road Trip and Looking for Redemption in Savannah

December 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







SAVANNAH, GA. - The Blades are looking for revenge and redemption after an 8-2 loss just 24 hours earlier in Enmarket Arena.

Despite the setback, Florida (12-4-2-1) outshot Savannah 47-29, one shot shy of the team's season high of 48 set in a 3-2 overtime win at Savannah on November 10.

Brody Claeys made 14 saves in his Blades debut, while Cam Johnson registered seven saves in a relief effort. Savannah's Isaiah Saville notched 45 saves and earned his fourth win as the Ghost Pirates (9-6-3-0) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Prior to Thursday's loss, the Everblades had earned at least one point in eight straight games, posting a 6-0-1-1 mark and capturing 14 of a possible 16 points in that stretch.

Florida's specialty units struggled and the penalty kill moved from 17th place to 23rd in one game. The Everblades are currently sitting at 75.9% while the Ghost Pirates are 4th in the league at 87.7%.

