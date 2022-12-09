Deja Vu, Cyclones Score Late Goal to Beat Nailers, 3-2
December 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- In a repeat from Wednesday night, the Cyclones broke a 2-2 tie late in the third period, with Lincoln Griffin lifting Cincinnati to a 3-2 win over Wheeling in front of 5,802 fans at Heritage Bank Center Friday night.
The Cyclones have won three straight and have earned points in 17 of 19 games this season, going 13-2-2-2.
- The Cyclones grabbed a multi-goal lead for the third straight game, starting with a breakaway goal from Matt McLeod (4) 2:03 into the first. McLeod tucked the puck through the legs of Wheeling's Taylor Gauthier, extending the speedy winger's goal scoring streak to three games.
- An early goal from McLeod was followed by a late goal in the first from Phil Lagunov (4). After rebounds were afforded off of shots from Matt Berry and Zack Andrusiak, Lagunov crashed the net for the third shot, which beat a sprawled out Gauthier to give Cincinnati a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.
- A late first period penalty against the Cyclones carried over to the second period, giving Sean Josling a chance to score 1:18 into the second, tipping a shot from Josh Maniscalco.
- Wheeling outshot the 'Clones, 16-10 in the second, but the play from goaltender Beck Warm kept Wheeling down going into the third.
- The game-winning-goal came when Lincoln Griffin (11) collected a rebound from Andrusiak's shot on the right wing. Griffin, the team's leading goal scorer, shoveled a puck past Gauthier with 6:55 left to put Cincinnati up, 3-2. Following that, the Cyclones allowed just two shots on goal the rest of the way, holding off the Nailers and sweeping the two game week against Wheeling.
- The Cyclones play five of their next six games away from home, beginning Saturday night in Fort Wayne with a matchup against the Komets
