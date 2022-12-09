Rabbit Let Lead Slip, Fall to Stingrays in Overtime
December 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits saw a third period lead slip away as they fell to the South Carolina Stingray 4-3 in overtime at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday night.
In the opening 20 minutes, the Swamp Rabbits and the Stingrays exchanged power-play opportunities that saw the penalty-kill units win the battles, before the opening goal of the game, an even strength tally, came at 8:31, as Brannon McManus slid his second of the season into the South Carolina net.
South Carolina wasted little time tying the game, as Michael Kim scored just 29 seconds into the second period, before Chaz Reddekopp added another quick goal at 1:19 to swing the Stingrays into a 2-1 lead. After a South Carolina penalty, Greenville's power-play tied the game at 4:51, as Chase Zieky tipped a Frank Hora shot into the net for his fourth of the season. The Stingrays went shorthanded, again, and the Swamp Rabbits regained the lead, as Tanner Eberle cut around a defender and scored his seventh of the season for the 3-2 advantage.
South Carolina evened the game in the third period after the Swamp Rabbits misplayed a clearing attempt that led to a Stingrays shot that was cleaned up by Josh Wilkins at 7:42, forcing the eventual overtime.
In the extra frame, Cater Turnbull slid the puck to Bear Hughes for the overtime goal at 1:33 into the action.
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 9-6-5-0 while the Stingrays improve to 12-4-1-1.
The Swamp Rabbits and the Stingrays travel back to Greenville for the 2022 Teddy Bear Toss presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Fans are encouraged to bring new ore gently used stuffed animals to throw on the ice following the first Swamp Rabbits goal of the game. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 9, 2022
- Deja Vu, Cyclones Score Late Goal to Beat Nailers, 3-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Worcester Falls to Idaho 5-1 to Open Three-In-Three Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Six Straight Goals Lift Everblades to 6-2 Victory - Florida Everblades
- Americans Beat Royals 3-1 to Even the Series - Allen Americans
- Hughes Nets Overtime Winner to Complete Comeback - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbit Let Lead Slip, Fall to Stingrays in Overtime - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Indy Takes Down Visiting Fort Wayne Komets - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Collect Second Straight Late Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Icemen Defeat Grizzlies 4-1 on Friday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Make Teddys Fly on Walleye, Thrive Again in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Defeat Grizzlies 4-1 on Friday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Kalamazoo Sends Toledo Home with 3-2 Overtime Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners' Comeback Effort Falls One Goal Short - Maine Mariners
- Gladiators Pull Away from Solar Bears in Home Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads' Offense Erupts in 5-1 Win Over Worcester - Idaho Steelheads
- Growlers Tackle Heartlanders 3-2 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- Iowa Reaches Overtime Again, Reaching It for Ninth Time in Last Month in 3-2 OTL - Iowa Heartlanders
- ECHL Transactions - December 9 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Grizzlies at Icemen, December 9, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Fun in Jacksonville - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Looks to Get Back on Track Tonight vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
- DeBaugh Is UCALL ECHL Official of the Month - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- One Last Road Trip Before the Holidays - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, December 9 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Mourn the Loss of Kevin Schamehorn - Kalamazoo Wings
- Florida Closing Road Trip and Looking for Redemption in Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Glads Open Weekend at Home vs Bears - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Ride Five-Game Win Streak into Game Two vs. Allen - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Rabbit Let Lead Slip, Fall to Stingrays in Overtime
- Pavlychev Ties Game in Third, Swamp Rabbits Fall in Overtime to Florida
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Fan Experiences Ahead of NASCAR Night in January
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Everblades (7:05pm)
- Affiliate Report: December 6 2022