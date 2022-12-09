Rabbit Let Lead Slip, Fall to Stingrays in Overtime

December 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits saw a third period lead slip away as they fell to the South Carolina Stingray 4-3 in overtime at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday night.

In the opening 20 minutes, the Swamp Rabbits and the Stingrays exchanged power-play opportunities that saw the penalty-kill units win the battles, before the opening goal of the game, an even strength tally, came at 8:31, as Brannon McManus slid his second of the season into the South Carolina net.

South Carolina wasted little time tying the game, as Michael Kim scored just 29 seconds into the second period, before Chaz Reddekopp added another quick goal at 1:19 to swing the Stingrays into a 2-1 lead. After a South Carolina penalty, Greenville's power-play tied the game at 4:51, as Chase Zieky tipped a Frank Hora shot into the net for his fourth of the season. The Stingrays went shorthanded, again, and the Swamp Rabbits regained the lead, as Tanner Eberle cut around a defender and scored his seventh of the season for the 3-2 advantage.

South Carolina evened the game in the third period after the Swamp Rabbits misplayed a clearing attempt that led to a Stingrays shot that was cleaned up by Josh Wilkins at 7:42, forcing the eventual overtime.

In the extra frame, Cater Turnbull slid the puck to Bear Hughes for the overtime goal at 1:33 into the action.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 9-6-5-0 while the Stingrays improve to 12-4-1-1.

The Swamp Rabbits and the Stingrays travel back to Greenville for the 2022 Teddy Bear Toss presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Fans are encouraged to bring new ore gently used stuffed animals to throw on the ice following the first Swamp Rabbits goal of the game. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.