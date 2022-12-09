Game Preview: Grizzlies at Icemen, December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Jacksonville Icemen forward Ben Hawerchuk (left) battles the Utah Grizzlies

Jacksonville Icemen forward Ben Hawerchuk (left) battles the Utah Grizzlies

Utah Grizzlies at Jacksonville Icemen

December 9, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Arena

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen will once again entertain the Utah Grizzles this evening. Tonight marks the second of three games between two teams in Jacksonville this week. The Icemen claimed round one on Wednesday by a 5-2 count. Travis Howe scored twice, while a total of five Icemen players finished with multi-point games. The Icemen have now won their past two games while the Grizzlies look to get back on track this evening.

Series History: The Icemen lead the season series 1-0-0, while also leading the All-Time series 3-0-0.

About the Icemen: Following a two-assist performance on Wednesday, forward Derek Lodermeier extended his points streak to five games. Lodermeier has collected nine points during this stretch and has also produced two points in each of his last four games....Defenseman Luke Martin is currently riding a four-game point streak and has recorded a point in eight of his last nine games, totaling 11 points....The Icemen power play still remains tops in the ECHL at 25.0%.

About the Grizzlies: Andrew Nielsen is currently riding a six-game point and assists streak and currently leads all league defenseman with 19 assists....Utah's power play ranks fifth overall in the league at 22.7%....The Grizzlies will be without former Icemen forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk tonight and Saturday, after he was suspended two games as a result of an uncalled elbowing penalty that took place in Wednesday's game.

Tonight's Promotion & Upcoming Home Games

Tonight! - Aquaman Night! Icemen will wear Aquaman themed jerseys! These jerseys will be auctioned live in section 106 following the game! Visit the information desk in the concourse for more information.

Saturday, December 10 vs. Utah, 7:00 p.m. - Pucks & Paws Night, bring your dog to the game! For more information visit. www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.

Images from this story

