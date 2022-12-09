Icemen Defeat Grizzlies 4-1 on Friday Night

Jacksonville, Florida - The Jacksonville Icemen got 1 goal and 1 assist from Luke Martin and Ara Nazarian and Charles Williams saved 23 of 24 as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-1 in front of a crowd of 7132 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Nazarian scored 41 seconds into the contest to give Jacksonville a 1-0 lead. Martin made it 2-0 Icemen when he scored a power play goal with 9 seconds left in the first frame.

Johnny Walker scored a power play goal for Utah 8:29 into the second period. Walker now leads Utah with 9 goals on the season. He also leads the club with 5 power play goals. Dakota Raabe scored an assist as he has a point in 6 of his last 7 games. Dylan Fitze also got an assist as he now has a point in 5 of his last 7 contests. Jacksonville led 2-1 after 2 periods.

Ben Hawerchuk scored his 2nd of the year 2:58 into the third. Derek Lodermeier added an empty net tally with 1:06 left to complete the scoring.

Utah went 1 for 4 on the power play. Jacksonville was 1 for 6. The Icemen outshot the Grizzlies 37 to 24. Lukas Parik made his first start in net for Utah since November 1st and saved 33 of 36.

The 3-game series in the sunshine state concludes on Saturday night at 5:05 pm mountain time. You can catch the game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

3 stars

1. Charles Williams (Jacksonville) - 23 of 24 saves.

2. Luke Martin (Jacksonville) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Ara Nazarian (Jacksonville) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

