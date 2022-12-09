Icemen Defeat Grizzlies 4-1 on Friday Night
December 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Jacksonville, Florida - The Jacksonville Icemen got 1 goal and 1 assist from Luke Martin and Ara Nazarian and Charles Williams saved 23 of 24 as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-1 in front of a crowd of 7132 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Nazarian scored 41 seconds into the contest to give Jacksonville a 1-0 lead. Martin made it 2-0 Icemen when he scored a power play goal with 9 seconds left in the first frame.
Johnny Walker scored a power play goal for Utah 8:29 into the second period. Walker now leads Utah with 9 goals on the season. He also leads the club with 5 power play goals. Dakota Raabe scored an assist as he has a point in 6 of his last 7 games. Dylan Fitze also got an assist as he now has a point in 5 of his last 7 contests. Jacksonville led 2-1 after 2 periods.
Ben Hawerchuk scored his 2nd of the year 2:58 into the third. Derek Lodermeier added an empty net tally with 1:06 left to complete the scoring.
Utah went 1 for 4 on the power play. Jacksonville was 1 for 6. The Icemen outshot the Grizzlies 37 to 24. Lukas Parik made his first start in net for Utah since November 1st and saved 33 of 36.
The 3-game series in the sunshine state concludes on Saturday night at 5:05 pm mountain time. You can catch the game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.
3 stars
1. Charles Williams (Jacksonville) - 23 of 24 saves.
2. Luke Martin (Jacksonville) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
3. Ara Nazarian (Jacksonville) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 9, 2022
- Deja Vu, Cyclones Score Late Goal to Beat Nailers, 3-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Worcester Falls to Idaho 5-1 to Open Three-In-Three Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Six Straight Goals Lift Everblades to 6-2 Victory - Florida Everblades
- Americans Beat Royals 3-1 to Even the Series - Allen Americans
- Hughes Nets Overtime Winner to Complete Comeback - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbit Let Lead Slip, Fall to Stingrays in Overtime - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Indy Takes Down Visiting Fort Wayne Komets - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Collect Second Straight Late Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Icemen Defeat Grizzlies 4-1 on Friday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Make Teddys Fly on Walleye, Thrive Again in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Defeat Grizzlies 4-1 on Friday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Kalamazoo Sends Toledo Home with 3-2 Overtime Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners' Comeback Effort Falls One Goal Short - Maine Mariners
- Gladiators Pull Away from Solar Bears in Home Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads' Offense Erupts in 5-1 Win Over Worcester - Idaho Steelheads
- Growlers Tackle Heartlanders 3-2 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- Iowa Reaches Overtime Again, Reaching It for Ninth Time in Last Month in 3-2 OTL - Iowa Heartlanders
- ECHL Transactions - December 9 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Grizzlies at Icemen, December 9, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Fun in Jacksonville - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Looks to Get Back on Track Tonight vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
- DeBaugh Is UCALL ECHL Official of the Month - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- One Last Road Trip Before the Holidays - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, December 9 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Mourn the Loss of Kevin Schamehorn - Kalamazoo Wings
- Florida Closing Road Trip and Looking for Redemption in Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Glads Open Weekend at Home vs Bears - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Ride Five-Game Win Streak into Game Two vs. Allen - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.