Moose too Strong for Rocket

January 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL)





The Manitoba Moose (15-18-2-0) opened a six-game home stand with a 4-0 victory over the Laval Rocket (15-17-3-3) Thursday night at Bell MTS Place. Cameron Schilling starting the scoring with his first of the season just 3:33 into the contest. The Moose extended their advantage at 9:13 of the period when Jansen Harkins slipped a backhand feed from behind the net to Alexis D'Aoust on the doorstep, and D'Aoust knocked the puck past Charlie Lindgren. Byron Froese thought he had put Laval on the board late in the frame, but the official's whistle cut the play off before the puck went in the net. Eric Comrie made 10 saves in the period as the Moose took a 2-0 lead to the break.

The second period saw the score remain the same, despite some good looks from both sides. Comrie made 11 saves in the frame including a flashy pad save late in the period to keep Manitoba up 2-0. Lindgren turned aside six Moose attempts on the Laval net.

The goaltenders continued to shine early in the third. Lindgren shut down a Harkins breakaway to get the frame started. Not to be outdone, Comrie came up with a trio of saves during a scramble in the crease, stretching to make a skate save and sprawling to get the puck covered. With time winding down, Laval called Lindgren to the bench for the extra attacker, but Harkins buried the puck into the goal from his own zone for a 3-0 edge. Manitoba tacked on one more from Marko Dano, and Comrie finished the night with 35 saves in the 4-0 win.

Quick Hits

Michael Spacek has 12 points (2G, 10A) in his last 13 games.

Eric Comrie recorded his second shutout of the season, and eighth of his career.

Jansen Harkins notched his second multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist. Quotable

Forward Jansen Harkins on the team's current mindset - "I think everyone in our room knows that we just have to start winning games. I think, ever since the break, our whole mindset has been every game is a playoff game right now, and that's kind of the truth. We just have to find a way to get some points and some wins."

Head Coach Pascal Vincent - "(Eric Comrie) was pretty good... I'll give him a tap on the back, because he was pretty good. When you evaluate your goalies, the way we do it is: making the first save when he has to, making the big saves at the right times, and rebound control. When we give a second chance, I thought that's one part of the game where we were pretty good, it's controlling those second chances. Eric was taking care of those first chances, and it was a pretty good combination."

Linked Up

What's Next?

The Moose and Rocket renew hostilities Saturday evening in a 6 p.m. puck drop at Bell MTS Place for Military Appreciation Night. The Moose will sport limited edition jerseys in honour of the Canadian Armed Forces and fans will be treated to a military themed game experience. Tickets for Saturday's game are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

