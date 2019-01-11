Marlies Set for Home and Home against Amerks

The Marlies (18-14-3-2) are back in action tonight for the first half of a home and home against the division leading Rochester Americans (22-12-2-0). Coming off a 6-3 win over the Utica Comets on Wednesday, the Marlies will look to make it two in a row while the Amerks will be looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Laval on January 5.

These North Division rivals have met twice in Rochester this season, with home ice proving to be beneficial for the Amerks as they lead the series 2-0. In their first meeting of the season, the Marlies forced overtime after a late goal from Sam Gagner but dropped a shootout decision in a 5-4 final. On December 28, the Marlies suffered a 5-1 loss when they visited the Amerks for the second time this season. Coming into tonight's game, the Marlies have won four of their previous five contests while the Amerks have won three of their last five. The Marlies have scored 21 goals in their previous five contests and are first in the division and third in the league in goals scored with 132.

Players to Watch: Defenceman Zach Redmond and left-wing Victor Olofsson lead the Amerks with 30 points each. After recording tallying three assists in Wednesday's game, Jeremy Bracco now leads the league in assists with 29. Calle Rosen is fifth amongst AHL defenceman in scoring with 26 points, and third in assists with 22.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

18-14-3-2 Overall Record 22-12-2-0

0-1-0-1 Head To Head 2-0-0-0

Win 1 Streak Loss 1

132 Goals For 117

134 Goals Against 105

22.9% Power Play Percentage 21.4%

77.2% Penalty Kill Percentage 78.6%

C. Mueller (19) Leading Goal Scorer Z. Redmond (16)

C. Mueller (39) Leading Points Scorer Z. Redmond (30)

E. McAdam (8) Wins Leader S. Wedgewood (13)

