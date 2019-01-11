Sens Acquire Klimchuk from Toronto

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club has acquired forward Morgan Klimchuk from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Gabriel Gagne. Klimchuk will be assigned to the Senators' American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville.

Klimchuk, 23, has five goals and five assists in 30 AHL games between the AHL's Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames) and the Toronto Marlies (Maple Leafs) this season. The 6-0, 185-pound native of Regina was Calgary's first-round selection (28th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft. He was acquired by the Maple Leafs organization in a trade from Calgary on Nov. 27, 2018.

Klimchuk appeared in one National Hockey League for the Flames last season. He has recorded 19 goals and 40 or more points in each of his last two seasons in the AHL.

