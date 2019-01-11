Devils Sign Forward Doherty to PTO
January 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today that the club has signed forward Michael Doherty to a professional tryout contract. The announcement came from Binghamton's general manager, Tom Fitzgerald.
Doherty, 25, has four goals and 18 assists for the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs this season. In the 2017-18 season, the Reading, MA native finished fourth on the Monarchs in points with 44. Prior to his professioal career, Doherty spent four years at Yale University.
The Devils return home tomorrow night to host the Cleveland Monsters at 7:05 p.m. Join the Devils for Star Wars Night presented by CHOBANI. Fans can get a special Devils lightsaber and a ticket to the game for just $20.
For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.
Forward Michael Doherty with the Manchester Monarchs
