Devils Sign Forward Doherty to PTO

January 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today that the club has signed forward Michael Doherty to a professional tryout contract. The announcement came from Binghamton's general manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

Doherty, 25, has four goals and 18 assists for the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs this season. In the 2017-18 season, the Reading, MA native finished fourth on the Monarchs in points with 44. Prior to his professioal career, Doherty spent four years at Yale University.

